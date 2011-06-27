Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,116
|$1,331
|Clean
|$614
|$995
|$1,190
|Average
|$464
|$752
|$908
|Rough
|$313
|$509
|$626
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,145
|$1,346
|Clean
|$657
|$1,020
|$1,204
|Average
|$496
|$771
|$919
|Rough
|$335
|$522
|$633
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Amigo XS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,273
|$1,493
|Clean
|$741
|$1,134
|$1,335
|Average
|$559
|$857
|$1,018
|Rough
|$378
|$580
|$702
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,213
|$1,425
|Clean
|$702
|$1,081
|$1,274
|Average
|$530
|$817
|$972
|Rough
|$358
|$553
|$670