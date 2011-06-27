Used 2006 INFINITI M35 Consumer Reviews

Outstanding car, only very Minor problems jland216 , 12/19/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Overall I am very satisfied with my 2006 Infiniti M35x I brought it recently in August 2011 with 86,000 Miles on it and I currently have 98,000 Miles (Highway Miles) So far only had Minor issues. The first problem I had was the drivers side wheel bearing went bad $400.00. I had a very small oil leak but it was from Jiffy Lube forgetting to put back on the gasket for the drain plug. And my driver seat is broke but operational to drive the car safely needs a seat bracket and a new motor $1100. As far as the power train very nice acceleration but not as strong as the M45. Engine is loud but I like the way it sounds like a muscle car. Smooth ride overall very reliable on long road trips. Report Abuse

Good..but not perfect...Secret: Extend. Warranty sikkdaddy , 03/02/2012 29 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought my pre-owned '06 M35x last Spring ('11) with roughly 60K miles - Had done a lot of research and had owned an older I-30 with 275K miles (replaced tranny @ 230K miles) - Had great luck, wanted to keep the brand. During my research, I kept hearing others mentioning the Infiniti Elite Extended Warranty - I had heard about a dealer in Arizona (Scottsdale I believe) that had the best prices - I dealt with a lady named Courtney (Finance Mgr.). I didn't/don't have a ton of discretionary $ - So the $1600-$1700 for the extended warranty was a hard pill to swallow - Especially for my wife - But we "found" the $. Have MORE than recouped the $ invested (both frt. wheel bearings, CD plyr) Report Abuse

Reliable car, packed with great features Jimmy , 01/24/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car brand new years ago and it's been a great car so far. When shopping for this car we compared it to the bmw 5 series and the lexus gs. This car has more features, more space, and lower cost. We wanted to stay below 50k, but have navigation, rear view camera, push button start, HID lights, and ventilated memory seats. This car was the best deal and we don't feel we sacrificed on looks or design. The interior is smart and the exterior looks sharp. The V6 sounds great when you floor it. So far, 73k, the car hasn't had any issues, however, the Infiniti maintenance is expensive. Report Abuse

A true sleeper car. Eric , 10/08/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have an 06 M35 Sport and love it. It handles like a true sports car. At 100+ mph it feel like it is on rails. The ride is a little stiffer of course but that is what the Sport edition is for. Fuel economy average is around 21 which is fine for this car. Seating is comfortable and roomy. It has 120K miles and still drives like it has 10K. If you are looking for a 4 door sedan that drives and handles like a sports car not sure you could go wrong with any of the Infiniti line up. Car now has 168K miles and still runs great. Only issues I have had is headliner has dropped in the rear of the car, replaced water pump (regular maintenance), and the engine uses a little oil. The oil issue is common with those engine. Still enjoy driving the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse