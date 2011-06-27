Estimated values
2006 INFINITI M35 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,572
|$5,064
|$5,884
|Clean
|$3,207
|$4,550
|$5,285
|Average
|$2,476
|$3,523
|$4,087
|Rough
|$1,744
|$2,495
|$2,889
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI M35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,421
|$4,995
|$5,858
|Clean
|$3,071
|$4,488
|$5,262
|Average
|$2,370
|$3,475
|$4,069
|Rough
|$1,670
|$2,461
|$2,877
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI M35 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,463
|$4,999
|$5,844
|Clean
|$3,109
|$4,492
|$5,249
|Average
|$2,400
|$3,478
|$4,059
|Rough
|$1,691
|$2,463
|$2,870