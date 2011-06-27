  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(53)
2002 INFINITI G20 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, Infiniti customer service, attractive styling.
  • Weak four-cylinder engine, Sentra-like feel and interior space, fills a niche nobody asked to be filled.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A Sentra masquerading at the Infiniti ball. Wait for the upcoming G35 sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Infiniti aims its G20 at the young, affluent 25- to 35-year-old demographic that aspires to own an Audi A4, BMW 3 Series or Lexus IS 300, but can't quite squeeze one of those models into the budget. Essentially a Japan-market Nissan with a chrome grille and an Infiniti badge, the G20 promises buyers a stimulating and luxurious experience, but has difficulty delivering either in a convincing fashion.

This entry-entry-level luxury sedan provide buyers with goodies like side-impact airbags, fake wood cabin trim, remote keyless entry, Vehicle Immobilizer System Bose audio with an in-dash CD player and the usual battery of power conveniences. A new-for-2002 Sport package delivers a body-color grille, dark tint headlight trim, a limited-slip differential and 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Leather and a sunroof are optional on the G20, bundled into a package that also includes automatic climate control and power driver seat. Heated seats are available as an option in conjunction with either the Sport package or the Leather and Sunroof package.

G20's 145-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC engine revs freely and smoothly, but can be deemed spirited only when equipped with a manual transmission. The optional four-speed automatic saps power, emasculating the performance part of the car's equation. Curvy roads are where the G20 shines, thanks to a well-tuned suspension and communicative engine speed-sensitive steering. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS haul the 3,000-pound G20 to a stop assertively.

Cabin space is decent for four adults, though rear-seat legroom is rather tight. Sturdy assembly is evident throughout, and the dash sports clearly labeled gauges and properly placed controls. In fact, Infiniti prides itself on placing all switchgear in a manner that allows the driver to keep her eyes on the road.

Despite the fact that the G20 is an attractive set of well-equipped wheels, its downmarket positioning and overall feel dictate that it cannot compete with the Audis, BMWs and Lexus models in which young up-and-comers are interested. We know that the Infiniti dealer body is respectful and courteous to consumers, but think about it this way: A similarly powered Ford Focus ZTS, Nissan Sentra SE or Mazda Protege ES stickers for as much as $10,000 less than the G20. Is 10 grand worth a couple of nice doodads, a better warranty and getting your butt kissed at the dealership?

Furthermore, for the price of a loaded G20, you can waltz into a Nissan showroom and blast out in a roomier, more powerful Maxima SE. That fact alone is reason enough to forget the G20 even exists.

2002 Highlights

A Sport package featuring a body-color grille, dark tint headlight trim and 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels debuts this year, as do two new exterior colors -- Silver Crystal and Maui Blue. The G20t, as Infiniti dubs the Touring package-equipped model, disappears this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 INFINITI G20.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gem of a Car!
taenean,07/13/2009
Why get a Civic, Lancer, or Corolla when you can get a G20? With the G20, you get much more for your dollar - power windows, power mirrors, leather interior, moonroof, etc. People will argue that the G20 has a low resale value compared to the other models. Who cares? If you want to get an affordable used car that you intend to use for many years to come, resale value does not matter. All you should care about is reliability and in that area, the G20 is a real keeper. I'm not being biased, but I read so many great things about the G20's SR20DE engine. I dare say that the SR20DE is tougher than the competitors' engines. And since the G20 is built in Japan, no need to worry about quality.
Great little car
RickG,12/28/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
This car has been in the family for 3+ years and been a great car for us. Good gas mileage. extremely reliable. Dependable! Dependable! Dependable! This G20 had one prior owner that had all work done at the dealer ( w/ paperwork to support her claim) . My mechanic checked it out before we purchased it. After examining the vehicle thoroughly, he simply said " if you don't buy it, I will'. Vehicle has over 165,000 miles and in the past 3 years we've only needed to put minimal money into it. Positives: Dependable - great gas mileage - Negatives: Turning radius takes some getting used to ( very wide ) ; Cup holders - poorly designed/ placed
2002 G20 Sport
Euler2000,04/20/2002
This is a great car for the price. Make sure to get the Sport Package with 5spd transmition as there is a big difference between the Luxery and Sport models. It handles and feels great on the road. This is a car that, sold as Nissan Primera, won all sorts of awards for many years and even car races in Europe. Feel free to rev it up and enjoy the sound of the award winning SE- R engine. A turbocharger would be nice. Very reliable, great dealership. For the price of an accord I got my fully loaded G20.
Love to Drive
Kcherice,03/12/2010
I fell in love with my G before I even bought it. Just after seeing it in 2001, I drove it right off the showroom floor and it hasn't disappointed me yet! This car is classy yet sporty and a great performer for the 4-cyl class. Solid engineering and esthetically pleasing. Still looks great today even among newer vehicles. Cons? Cup holders are inefficient. Passenger seat adjustment in the sport edition isn't automatic. My son grew up in this car and will inherit it in 2 yrs; it makes me nervous that he won't love it as much as I do.
See all 53 reviews of the 2002 INFINITI G20
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 INFINITI G20 features & specs
More about the 2002 INFINITI G20

Used 2002 INFINITI G20 Overview

The Used 2002 INFINITI G20 is offered in the following submodels: G20 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

