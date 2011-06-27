Used 2002 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews
Gem of a Car!
Why get a Civic, Lancer, or Corolla when you can get a G20? With the G20, you get much more for your dollar - power windows, power mirrors, leather interior, moonroof, etc. People will argue that the G20 has a low resale value compared to the other models. Who cares? If you want to get an affordable used car that you intend to use for many years to come, resale value does not matter. All you should care about is reliability and in that area, the G20 is a real keeper. I'm not being biased, but I read so many great things about the G20's SR20DE engine. I dare say that the SR20DE is tougher than the competitors' engines. And since the G20 is built in Japan, no need to worry about quality.
Great little car
This car has been in the family for 3+ years and been a great car for us. Good gas mileage. extremely reliable. Dependable! Dependable! Dependable! This G20 had one prior owner that had all work done at the dealer ( w/ paperwork to support her claim) . My mechanic checked it out before we purchased it. After examining the vehicle thoroughly, he simply said " if you don't buy it, I will'. Vehicle has over 165,000 miles and in the past 3 years we've only needed to put minimal money into it. Positives: Dependable - great gas mileage - Negatives: Turning radius takes some getting used to ( very wide ) ; Cup holders - poorly designed/ placed
2002 G20 Sport
This is a great car for the price. Make sure to get the Sport Package with 5spd transmition as there is a big difference between the Luxery and Sport models. It handles and feels great on the road. This is a car that, sold as Nissan Primera, won all sorts of awards for many years and even car races in Europe. Feel free to rev it up and enjoy the sound of the award winning SE- R engine. A turbocharger would be nice. Very reliable, great dealership. For the price of an accord I got my fully loaded G20.
Love to Drive
I fell in love with my G before I even bought it. Just after seeing it in 2001, I drove it right off the showroom floor and it hasn't disappointed me yet! This car is classy yet sporty and a great performer for the 4-cyl class. Solid engineering and esthetically pleasing. Still looks great today even among newer vehicles. Cons? Cup holders are inefficient. Passenger seat adjustment in the sport edition isn't automatic. My son grew up in this car and will inherit it in 2 yrs; it makes me nervous that he won't love it as much as I do.
Amazing value
Just hit the 60k mark and loving it. I bought the car 6 months ago with 52k. As this is my first car, I didn't think I would be able to afford this nice of a car. The only problems I have had with the car are: the power antenna, and the stock rims being bent. 2 months after the purchase of the car, I blew a tire on the highway because of the rims. Replaced the rims and tires with more sporty ones and everything was good. About a week ago, my ABS light came on and my rear breaks locked up. I took it to the mechanic and had to replace the calipers, and break pads. The exhaust needs to be replaced, but I am holding off until after winter. The only thing the car needs is a bracket for the muffler
