Estimated values
2002 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$2,120
|$2,593
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,874
|$2,291
|Average
|$819
|$1,382
|$1,686
|Rough
|$522
|$890
|$1,082
Estimated values
2002 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$2,242
|$2,755
|Clean
|$1,157
|$1,982
|$2,434
|Average
|$850
|$1,461
|$1,792
|Rough
|$542
|$941
|$1,149