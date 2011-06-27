  1. Home
Used 2002 INFINITI G20 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 G20
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,395
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,395
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,395
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,395
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Front track55.7 in.
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2923 lbs.
Gross weight3933 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume91 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Ruby
  • SIlver Crystal
  • Sandrock Beige
  • Titanium Silver
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Blue
  • Millenium Jade
  • Autumn Bronze
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,395
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P195/65R H tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,395
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
