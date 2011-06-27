Used 2001 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews

G20 Forever Filzy , 07/25/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought this car in 2001 as for its style, comfort, economy and reliability. It's now seven years and 160ks later and it still feels and drives like a new car! I'm astounded at how tight and rattle-free the driving experience still is. We have repaired O2 sensors and wiper arms under warranty, changed tires and brake pads, replaced the power antenna, and changed a couple of light bulbs. That is all and the car drives like new, I am not kidding!! The original re92 bridgestone tires were awful in snow and ice but lasted 90k until they were taken off and thrown as far away as possible! This car should never have come with those tires as standard equipment! Report Abuse

Nice Car Lynn , 09/25/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It's a nice car ! I love it very much!

You should know what your are getting ursogrande , 12/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I think the driver's seat is one of the most comfortable I have sat in. Infiniti paid a lot of attention to details despite it not being a luxury car. Look, it is a 4-cylinder, so you aren't going to get the V-6 effort, but you do get good gas mileage, and the engine isn't that bad. What you are getting is a practical car that has some very nice features that practical cars don't always pay attention to. It is only 150 lbs lighter than my 1999 Camry and it is a smaller vehicle...I like the extra "weight" feeling. Love the car, and hope it works for several more years. I really like the side and behind profile, but the front seems rather ordinary.

Great Little Car! Paul , 05/07/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used five years ago, and I plan to drive it another five. Reliability has been wonderful, very few minor problems, struts and brakes. Love the handing, ride, and seats. I can drive this car for 11 hours straight and not feel fatigued. I'll recommend this car to anybody as a great used car to purchase.