Used 2001 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews
G20 Forever
We bought this car in 2001 as for its style, comfort, economy and reliability. It's now seven years and 160ks later and it still feels and drives like a new car! I'm astounded at how tight and rattle-free the driving experience still is. We have repaired O2 sensors and wiper arms under warranty, changed tires and brake pads, replaced the power antenna, and changed a couple of light bulbs. That is all and the car drives like new, I am not kidding!! The original re92 bridgestone tires were awful in snow and ice but lasted 90k until they were taken off and thrown as far away as possible! This car should never have come with those tires as standard equipment!
Nice Car
It's a nice car ! I love it very much!
You should know what your are getting
I think the driver's seat is one of the most comfortable I have sat in. Infiniti paid a lot of attention to details despite it not being a luxury car. Look, it is a 4-cylinder, so you aren't going to get the V-6 effort, but you do get good gas mileage, and the engine isn't that bad. What you are getting is a practical car that has some very nice features that practical cars don't always pay attention to. It is only 150 lbs lighter than my 1999 Camry and it is a smaller vehicle...I like the extra "weight" feeling. Love the car, and hope it works for several more years. I really like the side and behind profile, but the front seems rather ordinary.
Great Little Car!
I bought this car used five years ago, and I plan to drive it another five. Reliability has been wonderful, very few minor problems, struts and brakes. Love the handing, ride, and seats. I can drive this car for 11 hours straight and not feel fatigued. I'll recommend this car to anybody as a great used car to purchase.
Infiniti G20t
Very good car. 40,000 miles and never scream for anything.
Sponsored cars related to the G20
Related Used 2001 INFINITI G20 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner