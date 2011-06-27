Estimated values
2001 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$2,156
|$2,623
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,905
|$2,316
|Average
|$845
|$1,403
|$1,704
|Rough
|$536
|$901
|$1,092
Estimated values
2001 INFINITI G20 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,512
|$3,088
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,220
|$2,727
|Average
|$947
|$1,635
|$2,007
|Rough
|$600
|$1,050
|$1,286
Estimated values
2001 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,262
|$1,972
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,113
|$1,742
|$2,087
|Average
|$815
|$1,283
|$1,535
|Rough
|$517
|$824
|$984
Estimated values
2001 INFINITI G20 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$2,440
|$3,002
|Clean
|$1,251
|$2,156
|$2,652
|Average
|$916
|$1,588
|$1,951
|Rough
|$581
|$1,020
|$1,250