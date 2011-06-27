Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,337
|$3,545
|$4,241
|Clean
|$2,133
|$3,238
|$3,864
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,625
|$3,109
|Rough
|$1,318
|$2,011
|$2,354
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,197
|$3,353
|$4,021
|Clean
|$2,005
|$3,063
|$3,663
|Average
|$1,622
|$2,483
|$2,948
|Rough
|$1,239
|$1,903
|$2,232
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tiburon SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,853
|$4,264
|$5,080
|Clean
|$2,604
|$3,895
|$4,628
|Average
|$2,106
|$3,157
|$3,724
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,420
|$2,820
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,790
|$4,192
|$5,003
|Clean
|$2,547
|$3,829
|$4,557
|Average
|$2,060
|$3,104
|$3,667
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,379
|$2,777
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$2,710
|$3,146
|Clean
|$1,791
|$2,475
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,006
|$2,307
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,537
|$1,747
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,837
|$4,702
|$5,769
|Clean
|$2,590
|$4,295
|$5,255
|Average
|$2,095
|$3,482
|$4,229
|Rough
|$1,599
|$2,668
|$3,202
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,125
|$3,070
|$3,620
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,805
|$3,298
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,274
|$2,654
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,742
|$2,009