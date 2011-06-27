Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,695
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,695
220 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Kenwood premium brand speakersyes
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,695
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Front track59.1 in.
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2898 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
EPA interior volume96.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Pearl
  • Captiva White
  • Carbon Gray
  • Quicksilver
  • Black Pearl
  • Regatta Blue
  • Sky Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,695
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,695
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
