2013 Honda Ridgeline Value

Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,985$17,398$19,439
Clean$14,305$16,602$18,526
Average$12,946$15,010$16,700
Rough$11,587$13,417$14,873
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,339$15,436$17,209
Clean$12,734$14,729$16,401
Average$11,524$13,317$14,784
Rough$10,315$11,904$13,167
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,253$19,973$22,275
Clean$16,471$19,059$21,228
Average$14,906$17,232$19,135
Rough$13,342$15,404$17,043
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,519$19,094$21,273
Clean$15,770$18,221$20,273
Average$14,272$16,473$18,275
Rough$12,774$14,726$16,276
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,197$16,730$18,866
Clean$13,553$15,964$17,980
Average$12,266$14,433$16,207
Rough$10,978$12,902$14,435
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Honda Ridgeline on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Ridgeline with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,734 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,729 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Honda Ridgeline. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Honda Ridgeline and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Honda Ridgeline ranges from $10,315 to $17,209, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Honda Ridgeline is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.