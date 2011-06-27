Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,985
|$17,398
|$19,439
|Clean
|$14,305
|$16,602
|$18,526
|Average
|$12,946
|$15,010
|$16,700
|Rough
|$11,587
|$13,417
|$14,873
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,339
|$15,436
|$17,209
|Clean
|$12,734
|$14,729
|$16,401
|Average
|$11,524
|$13,317
|$14,784
|Rough
|$10,315
|$11,904
|$13,167
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,253
|$19,973
|$22,275
|Clean
|$16,471
|$19,059
|$21,228
|Average
|$14,906
|$17,232
|$19,135
|Rough
|$13,342
|$15,404
|$17,043
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,519
|$19,094
|$21,273
|Clean
|$15,770
|$18,221
|$20,273
|Average
|$14,272
|$16,473
|$18,275
|Rough
|$12,774
|$14,726
|$16,276
Estimated values
2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,197
|$16,730
|$18,866
|Clean
|$13,553
|$15,964
|$17,980
|Average
|$12,266
|$14,433
|$16,207
|Rough
|$10,978
|$12,902
|$14,435