Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline RT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Ridgeline
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle42.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track67.1 in.
Curb weight4513 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1537 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl II
  • White
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/65R17 105T tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
