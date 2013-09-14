Used 1995 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me
- 66,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
- 184,654 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,300
- 73,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,850
isaiah2,09/14/2013
Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc...