Used 1995 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prelude Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1998 Honda Prelude
    used

    1998 Honda Prelude

    66,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in White
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    184,654 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in Silver
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    73,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,850

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Prelude searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 1995 Honda Prelude

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude

Read recent reviews for the Honda Prelude
Overall Consumer Rating
4.822 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (18%)
95 'lude
isaiah2,09/14/2013
Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Prelude
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to