Estimated values
1995 Honda Prelude Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,445
|$1,784
|Clean
|$723
|$1,279
|$1,581
|Average
|$532
|$949
|$1,174
|Rough
|$340
|$618
|$767
Estimated values
1995 Honda Prelude VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$960
|$1,924
|$2,443
|Clean
|$848
|$1,704
|$2,165
|Average
|$624
|$1,263
|$1,608
|Rough
|$399
|$823
|$1,050
Estimated values
1995 Honda Prelude S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,694
|$2,191
|Clean
|$682
|$1,500
|$1,941
|Average
|$502
|$1,112
|$1,442
|Rough
|$321
|$724
|$942
Estimated values
1995 Honda Prelude SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$865
|$1,518
|$1,870
|Clean
|$764
|$1,344
|$1,657
|Average
|$562
|$996
|$1,230
|Rough
|$360
|$649
|$804