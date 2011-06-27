Used 1995 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews
95 'lude
Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc...
LOADS OF FUN
NEVER ANY PROBLEMS AT ALL, ALWAYS RUNS, FUN TO DRIVE AND AUTOCROSS. CAR IS AWESOME
Bombdiggy
this car is great and it looks like an expensive rich sporty car and its not which is good for middle class people....it drives really good can take sharp turns and it has quick acceleration and a lot of horespower for it being a four cylinder and its pretty good on gas
1995 Honda Prelude VTEC-Coupe (Black)
One of the Best Performance cars I have ever driven!!!
fun to corner
Whenever I made a sharp turn in my prelude, it just makes me feel handsome. The build quality is also outstanding. The only problem is that the car feels bumpy on uneven road. I think Honda could not avoid this problem since the car is too light.
