  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 1995 Honda Prelude
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Prelude
5(82%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Preludes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,070 - $2,489
Used Prelude for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

95 'lude

isaiah2, 09/14/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc...

Report Abuse

LOADS OF FUN

HONDA BOY, 10/15/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

NEVER ANY PROBLEMS AT ALL, ALWAYS RUNS, FUN TO DRIVE AND AUTOCROSS. CAR IS AWESOME

Report Abuse

Bombdiggy

ALi Baba, 07/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this car is great and it looks like an expensive rich sporty car and its not which is good for middle class people....it drives really good can take sharp turns and it has quick acceleration and a lot of horespower for it being a four cylinder and its pretty good on gas

Report Abuse

1995 Honda Prelude VTEC-Coupe (Black)

VTEC-R, 07/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

One of the Best Performance cars I have ever driven!!!

Report Abuse

fun to corner

Fang, 05/09/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Whenever I made a sharp turn in my prelude, it just makes me feel handsome. The build quality is also outstanding. The only problem is that the car feels bumpy on uneven road. I think Honda could not avoid this problem since the car is too light.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Preludes for sale

Related Used 1995 Honda Prelude info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles