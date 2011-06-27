Used 1995 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews

95 'lude isaiah2 , 09/14/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc... Report Abuse

LOADS OF FUN HONDA BOY , 10/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful NEVER ANY PROBLEMS AT ALL, ALWAYS RUNS, FUN TO DRIVE AND AUTOCROSS. CAR IS AWESOME Report Abuse

Bombdiggy ALi Baba , 07/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this car is great and it looks like an expensive rich sporty car and its not which is good for middle class people....it drives really good can take sharp turns and it has quick acceleration and a lot of horespower for it being a four cylinder and its pretty good on gas Report Abuse

1995 Honda Prelude VTEC-Coupe (Black) VTEC-R , 07/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful One of the Best Performance cars I have ever driven!!! Report Abuse