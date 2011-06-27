Used 2000 Honda Insight Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG53
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)49/61 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)519.4/646.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG53
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower73 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Base engine typeHybrid
CylindersInline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room50.5 in.
Measurements
Length155.1 in.
Curb weight1856 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monte Carlo Blue PL
  • New Formula Red
  • Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
