Used 2000 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews
This is a fun car to drive
I love this car. It may not carry but 365 pounds but it is fun to drive. The battery pack was the biggest drawback with this vehicle but time has made prices come down so I am not as concerned about the price of the a battery pack now. My IMA light has been on for the past 5 years and I am still driving it around. More and more people are knowledgeable about hybrid vehicle. I have watched many videos on the internet which show how to remove battery packs.
Insight on my Insight
My Insight was the 1st one in New England and was a demo for the first yr. I bought it off the first real owner. The 165 tires were dangerous and crappy on a dry summer's day, so I went to 175 and have sum/win changes on wheels. I have added HHO generator which keeps the mpg at 60, but adds about 5-10 more horsepower, which saves my hybrid battery usage and keeps her charged for hills, etc. She handles very well and is a pleasure to drive. I do not drive her in the snow because at 1700 lbs I shutter to think of a sliding car hitting me. The 2 seats make it impossible to legally carry a child and not pract. for my golden. Honda put in a new hybrid batt. for $0 at 88K and will to 160K.
Extremely satisfied - fun and frugal
You know about the high mileage - 64MPG lifetime average in my case. What you may not know is that this is a zippy little car and quite fun to drive. While it has "just" 100 foot-pounds of torque, its aluminum frame and body weighs next to nothing so it blows away the Prius.
Pleasurable Motoring
Purchased the Insight in 2004 with slight damage and 32,000 miles from a private seller. After repairs, enjoy driving and average 60 MPG with no operational or repair problems. I love driving this car and passing the gas pumps. Originally used hi-test, then found that it ran just fine on regular. Drove to Florida & back from NH with no problems and averaged 61 MPH. Have replaced brake pads & tires. Friends wonder why I love this car after driving BMW's for 15 years...let them wonder !!!!!
Love it!
I love this car! We have averaged 62 mpg over the past 8 years, and it's been very reliable. The only downfall is dealing with Honda dealerships for purchase and maintenance. They are scam artists - outrageously expensive, not knowledgeable, and terrible customer service.
