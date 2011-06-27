Used 2018 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Superb All-Rounder AW , 09/26/2018 Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I am a middle-aged gearhead with an 80-mile commute, and was looking for an economy car that can perform family duties in a pinch. I considered various options including hybrids, but was drawn to the Civic’s sharp looks and highway MPG, and bought the Si. I was instantly hooked by the deep bucket seats and short-throw shifter, where my backside says “AHHH…. YESSS!!” every time I enter the car. You sit really close to the floor like a go-kart, which is part of its character. Being spoiled by automatics for the last 20 years, I was initially reluctant to drive this for my daily commute, and it is a bit clumsy at low speeds. But the shifter and clutch are very light and precise, and this car becomes alive at higher speeds. I also love the wide foot-well with a perfectly placed footrest, and the dashboard looks as clean and modern as the exterior. My only gripe is that the tach needle is too thin for my ageing eyes, causing the screaming engine to hit the rev limiter before I can catch it. The engine is a gem, with sharp response and no turbo lag – I just wish the red-line went higher!! The firmly weighted steering with lots of feedback is another highlight, which I find easier to drive than some of the newer cars with super light steering, never mind the ones that are just artificially heavy. So much for the emotional stuff, what does my left brain say? First off, even though premium gas is recommended, it runs well on regular unleaded, where I would not have bought it otherwise. I mostly drive on the freeway at moderate speeds, and average 43 MPG (or 18 km/L) overall, which ticks my first box. It also has sufficient room for my family of five, where even the middle seat is soft and comfortable. The Si costs more than the LX or EX, but it saves me money because the family often rides this car on weekends as opposed to our SUV. What this car lacks in space, it more than compensates with the WOW factor. The ride is firm but smooth, and the way it remains so flat in corners is comforting. Just watch out for potholes which produce a loud BANG, and Sport mode amplifies road imperfections at high speed so use it with discretion. At the end, this is an amusement ride with a low cost of entry that you can enjoy every day. Not just a cosmetic upgrade, it is bursting with sports car DNA while also fulfilling the bulk of my automotive duties. It is not ideal for stop and go traffic, where a CVT or hybrid would be smoother and more economical, but it suits my needs quite well. I have owned and driven luxury cars costing several times more, and they are excellent in their own right, but the Civic Si’s virtues are equally superb, and I am as happy as I have ever been!! Update on Nov. 16: After a bit more driving, the manual shifter has become second nature, where I often drive on city streets rather than freeway to savor the shifter and engine. Brakes are firm and reassuring with ZERO nose dive. Tires have strong grip yet minimal road noise. Fuel-sipping engine pins you back to the seat the moment you stab the gas. Rear seat has more than enough room, trunk swallows three golf bags, I have even attached an external bike rack that carries three bikes (and one more inside the trunk). There is hardly a family task that the Si cannot accomplish. Nothing is ever perfect, and you can nit-pick this car all day long if you want, but you are missing the big picture. 10k miles into the ownership, I can only say “This is too good to be true.” Nov. 2019: Still loving it with 74k miles. The AWESOME seats and handling never get old, makes you unable to drive any other car. In fact when I recently drove a sporty European sedan that is getting rave reviews, it felt utterly horrible... the Si is twice the car at half the price IMHO. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best new fun to drive car easily for under 25k MGM , 01/11/2018 Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I've had my new 2018 Civic Si coupe since December 26th 2017 and I got a great year end lease deal. This is an incredibly fun to drive car for the money at $22,000 before tax and the other dealer charges. The press is stupid tough on this car probably because the Type R is so damn good from what I've read no test drives are still allowed. But this car is far cheaper, is a two door coupe, and does not look like it came out of a cereal box! The handling is incredible, engine power is great for a 1.5 liter engine, the controls are perfectly placed and logical, the stereo sounds amazing turned all the way up, the shifter and clutch are Honda perfection, the steering is amazing, the limited slip differential pulls the car out of turns and provides improved traction in inclement weather, the all-season tires offer great grip in all conditions and there is no need to have another set just for winter, the visibility is great especially considering it is a two door, the interior and trunk have tons of room for such a small car, and the gas mileage is great as I have been averaging 32 mpg in seriously frigid New England winter temperatures! My only gripe is that with the dampers in the normal mode the ride is a bit much on bumpy pavement but that is it. And I am surprised of all the attention this car gets on the road. Maybe it is the nice pearl white on my car or the fact that every vehicle on the road has four doors and is some type of stupid cross over / suv I am not sure. I've had many performance cars in the past (vortech supercharged Honda S2000, three Camaros, among some others) as well as other Honda vehicles but I am telling you do not listen to the press reviews on this car except maybe for Car and Driver who has put the Si on their ten best list along with the Sport hatch and Type R. It is well deserved indeed. Check one out for yourself, life is short. You will not be disappointed. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Civic Coupe Punches Up John Carocci , 03/26/2018 LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful First, some background. I was a loyal Hyundai driver for many years. They were a good value and reliable transportation. Until I got one that was neither. It died for good two months before it was paid for. I test drove a Honda Fit and became a loyal Honda driver in less than half an hour. The Fit rode nicely, had a great interior, swallowed all my cargo and got excellent mileage. All with a feeling of quality that far surpassed my Hyundais. Only two things kept my Fit from perfection - I wasn't able to get a manual (I was under the gun and didn't have time to wait) and, well, the looks. I recently bought a Honda Civic Coupe in the LX trim, with a manual transmission. The very bottom of the Civic ladder, but it drives and feels and looks like a premium car. I couldn't be happier. The 2.0L engine has 158 HP and is more than powerful enough for city and highway driving. I can't compare it to the 1.5L Turbo since I never drove that one, but my Civic is up to anything I've thrown at it so far. The manual transmission is fantastic. Very smooth, and very forgiving. After a bit over a month, I'm averaging 32 mpg in mixed driving. The downsides are more about it being a coupe - the doors are huge, and you sit very low, so getting in and out might be tough for people who are older or have mobility issues. The visibility could be better, but I'm coming from a Fit which had exceptional visibility all around. It's also probably not a good choice for people with children, as the back seat is tough to get in and out of for things like child seats, etc. What I like best is that after a lifetime of economy car compromises, I'm driving an economy car that doesn't make me feel like I'm settling. Update: it's now nearly 13 months since I've gotten the Civic. I'm still just as pleased with the car as on the day I drove it off the lot, but of course spending some time with any car will reveal the flaws. Fortunately, all of these flaws are very minor. First, the exterior design does a poor job of keeping water out of the trunk. Water collects in a small groove just above the trunk, so if you open the trunk in even a light rain, water drips into the open trunk. Like I said, minor, but I've never experienced this in another car. Also, as we approach 2020 there's no excuse for not having variable speed intermittent wipers. My bottom of the barrel 2002 Hyundai had this feature. The scan feature on the stereo takes three steps to activate. Finally, the base 158 hp engine is great - more than enough power for any situation - but you have to rev high to get the full power. I think the turbo delivers power at much lower rpms so if that's important to you, go with the turbo. Other than these quibbles? Amazing car. Roomy as heck on the inside. Comfortable seats - at the end of a 2.5 hour drive I make regularly I'm just started to get fidgety. The mileage is a step down from the Fit but I'm averaging just over 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving. I get a casual "nice car!" comment at least once a week. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1.5L Earth Dreams engine is a nightmare Kristen and Steve , 10/18/2018 EX-T w/Honda Sensing 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 89 of 101 people found this review helpful Ours is a brand new 2018, bought July 30, 2018. Initially thrilled with it until I tried to accelerate to merge onto a highway and it wouldn’t go. Engine was still on. I put it in park to restart but the engine wasn’t stalled. The car responded and drove fine on the way back home, but I was so unnerved, I researched any reported issues. Holy cow, there are class action lawsuits based on the Earth Dreams 1.5L engine stalling, including while the car is moving at more than 70mph. Owners are having to repeatedly haul their CRV’s and Civics in because of stalling , “limp mode,” and finding their oil levels well above the high mark. Fuel is mixing with engine oil, raising the level. We checked ours. It was high, in a brand new car. Also, I smell fuel in the cabin, something I attributed to residue from pumping gas and a sensitive sense of smell. But, many owners are reporting a continuous gas smell in the cabin. We took it in and got the same denial from sales and service at our Honda dealership that so many others are reporting across the country. They will not exchange for a Civic with the 2.0L. They offered to exchange for a $10,000 cheaper Honda Fit Sport. Our family has bought Hondas since the 1980’s for three reasons: safety, reliability and fuel efficiency. No longer. PLEASE do your research before considering a purchase of any vehicle with this engine. We are just sick and so disappointed in how Honda has, for years, continued to sell vehicles with engines consistently presenting known significant safety and performance issues. For anyone stuck with one if these vehicles, research lemon laws regarding breach of warranty/loss of value. Would love to know if anyone who has successfully received a replacement vehicle or a full refund. Still in shock that Honda has been so very irresponsible and woefully unresponsive. Report Abuse