Used 2018 Honda Civic Cost to Own

More about the 2018 Civic

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Civic Hatchback

EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$35,809*

Total Cash Price

$23,040

LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$35,809*

Total Cash Price

$23,040

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,016*

Total Cash Price

$19,956

EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,324*

Total Cash Price

$18,868

EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$39,756*

Total Cash Price

$25,580

Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$41,448*

Total Cash Price

$26,669

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$40,320*

Total Cash Price

$25,943

Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,016*

Total Cash Price

$19,956

EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,783*

Total Cash Price

$24,310

Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,580*

Total Cash Price

$20,319

Type R Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$28,760*

Total Cash Price

$18,505

Civic Coupe

LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$33,835*

Total Cash Price

$21,770

Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$39,192*

Total Cash Price

$25,217

LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$36,655*

Total Cash Price

$23,585

EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,861*

Total Cash Price

$20,500

EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$34,399*

Total Cash Price

$22,133

LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$28,196*

Total Cash Price

$18,142

EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$28,196*

Total Cash Price

$18,142

Civic Si

Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$29,888*

Total Cash Price

$19,231

Civic Si w/Summer Tires

Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$31,016*

Total Cash Price

$19,956

Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$31,580*

Total Cash Price

$20,319

Civic Sedan

EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$34,399*

Total Cash Price

$22,133

LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,245*

Total Cash Price

$22,678

EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,606*

Total Cash Price

$19,049

EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,196*

Total Cash Price

$18,142

LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$30,734*

Total Cash Price

$19,775

Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$35,245*

Total Cash Price

$22,678

EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$42,012*

Total Cash Price

$27,032

EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,580*

Total Cash Price

$20,319

EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,501*

Total Cash Price

$24,129

EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,143*

Total Cash Price

$20,682

LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,196*

Total Cash Price

$18,142

EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$42,012*

Total Cash Price

$27,032

Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$38,910*

Total Cash Price

$25,036

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$953$980$1,011$1,040$4,909
Maintenance$795$408$2,144$936$1,500$5,782
Repairs$130$312$458$535$625$2,060
Taxes & Fees$1,259$52$52$52$52$1,467
Financing$1,240$996$738$462$166$3,602
Depreciation$4,663$2,090$1,839$1,631$1,462$11,685
Fuel$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,298$1,336$6,304
True Cost to Own®$10,198$6,034$7,471$5,925$6,181$35,809

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$953$980$1,011$1,040$4,909
Maintenance$795$408$2,144$936$1,500$5,782
Repairs$130$312$458$535$625$2,060
Taxes & Fees$1,259$52$52$52$52$1,467
Financing$1,240$996$738$462$166$3,602
Depreciation$4,663$2,090$1,839$1,631$1,462$11,685
Fuel$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,298$1,336$6,304
True Cost to Own®$10,198$6,034$7,471$5,925$6,181$35,809

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$825$849$876$901$4,252
Maintenance$689$353$1,857$811$1,299$5,008
Repairs$112$271$397$463$541$1,784
Taxes & Fees$1,090$45$45$45$45$1,271
Financing$1,074$862$639$400$144$3,120
Depreciation$4,039$1,811$1,593$1,412$1,266$10,121
Fuel$1,029$1,059$1,091$1,124$1,157$5,460
True Cost to Own®$8,833$5,226$6,471$5,132$5,354$31,016

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$757$780$803$828$852$4,020
Maintenance$651$334$1,756$766$1,228$4,735
Repairs$106$256$375$438$512$1,687
Taxes & Fees$1,031$43$43$43$43$1,201
Financing$1,015$815$604$379$136$2,949
Depreciation$3,819$1,712$1,506$1,335$1,197$9,569
Fuel$972$1,002$1,032$1,063$1,094$5,163
True Cost to Own®$8,351$4,941$6,118$4,852$5,062$29,324

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,026$1,058$1,089$1,122$1,155$5,450
Maintenance$883$453$2,380$1,039$1,665$6,420
Repairs$144$347$509$594$694$2,287
Taxes & Fees$1,397$58$58$58$58$1,629
Financing$1,376$1,105$819$513$185$3,999
Depreciation$5,178$2,321$2,042$1,810$1,623$12,973
Fuel$1,318$1,358$1,399$1,441$1,483$6,999
True Cost to Own®$11,322$6,699$8,295$6,578$6,862$39,756

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,070$1,103$1,135$1,170$1,204$5,682
Maintenance$920$472$2,481$1,083$1,736$6,693
Repairs$150$362$531$619$723$2,384
Taxes & Fees$1,457$60$60$60$60$1,698
Financing$1,435$1,152$854$535$193$4,169
Depreciation$5,398$2,420$2,129$1,887$1,692$13,525
Fuel$1,374$1,416$1,458$1,502$1,546$7,297
True Cost to Own®$11,804$6,984$8,648$6,858$7,154$41,448

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,041$1,073$1,104$1,138$1,171$5,527
Maintenance$895$459$2,414$1,054$1,689$6,511
Repairs$146$352$516$602$704$2,319
Taxes & Fees$1,417$59$59$59$59$1,652
Financing$1,396$1,121$831$521$187$4,055
Depreciation$5,251$2,354$2,071$1,836$1,646$13,157
Fuel$1,337$1,377$1,419$1,461$1,504$7,099
True Cost to Own®$11,483$6,794$8,413$6,671$6,960$40,320

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$825$849$876$901$4,252
Maintenance$689$353$1,857$811$1,299$5,008
Repairs$112$271$397$463$541$1,784
Taxes & Fees$1,090$45$45$45$45$1,271
Financing$1,074$862$639$400$144$3,120
Depreciation$4,039$1,811$1,593$1,412$1,266$10,121
Fuel$1,029$1,059$1,091$1,124$1,157$5,460
True Cost to Own®$8,833$5,226$6,471$5,132$5,354$31,016

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$976$1,005$1,034$1,067$1,097$5,179
Maintenance$839$430$2,262$988$1,583$6,101
Repairs$137$330$484$564$659$2,173
Taxes & Fees$1,328$55$55$55$55$1,548
Financing$1,308$1,051$779$488$176$3,800
Depreciation$4,920$2,206$1,940$1,721$1,542$12,329
Fuel$1,253$1,290$1,329$1,369$1,410$6,652
True Cost to Own®$10,760$6,366$7,883$6,251$6,522$37,783

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$815$840$865$892$917$4,329
Maintenance$701$360$1,891$825$1,323$5,099
Repairs$114$276$404$472$551$1,817
Taxes & Fees$1,110$46$46$46$46$1,294
Financing$1,093$878$651$408$147$3,176
Depreciation$4,113$1,844$1,622$1,438$1,289$10,305
Fuel$1,047$1,079$1,111$1,145$1,178$5,560
True Cost to Own®$8,994$5,321$6,589$5,225$5,451$31,580

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Hatchback Type R Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$743$765$787$812$835$3,942
Maintenance$639$327$1,722$752$1,205$4,644
Repairs$104$251$368$429$502$1,654
Taxes & Fees$1,011$42$42$42$42$1,178
Financing$996$800$593$371$134$2,893
Depreciation$3,745$1,679$1,477$1,310$1,174$9,385
Fuel$954$982$1,012$1,042$1,073$5,063
True Cost to Own®$8,191$4,846$6,001$4,758$4,964$28,760

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$874$900$926$955$983$4,638
Maintenance$751$385$2,026$884$1,417$5,464
Repairs$122$295$433$505$590$1,946
Taxes & Fees$1,189$49$49$49$49$1,386
Financing$1,171$941$697$437$157$3,403
Depreciation$4,406$1,975$1,738$1,541$1,381$11,041
Fuel$1,122$1,156$1,190$1,226$1,262$5,957
True Cost to Own®$9,636$5,701$7,060$5,598$5,840$33,835

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,073$1,106$1,138$5,372
Maintenance$870$446$2,346$1,024$1,642$6,329
Repairs$142$342$502$585$684$2,255
Taxes & Fees$1,377$57$57$57$57$1,605
Financing$1,357$1,090$808$506$182$3,942
Depreciation$5,104$2,288$2,013$1,785$1,600$12,789
Fuel$1,300$1,339$1,379$1,421$1,462$6,900
True Cost to Own®$11,162$6,604$8,177$6,484$6,765$39,192

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Coupe LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$946$975$1,004$1,035$1,065$5,025
Maintenance$814$417$2,194$958$1,535$5,919
Repairs$133$320$469$547$640$2,109
Taxes & Fees$1,288$53$53$53$53$1,502
Financing$1,269$1,019$755$473$170$3,687
Depreciation$4,774$2,140$1,882$1,669$1,496$11,961
Fuel$1,216$1,252$1,290$1,329$1,368$6,453
True Cost to Own®$10,439$6,176$7,648$6,065$6,327$36,655

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$823$847$872$899$925$4,367
Maintenance$707$363$1,907$833$1,335$5,145
Repairs$115$278$408$476$556$1,833
Taxes & Fees$1,120$46$46$46$46$1,305
Financing$1,103$886$657$411$148$3,205
Depreciation$4,149$1,860$1,636$1,451$1,301$10,397
Fuel$1,057$1,088$1,121$1,155$1,189$5,609
True Cost to Own®$9,074$5,369$6,648$5,271$5,500$31,861

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$888$915$942$971$999$4,715
Maintenance$764$392$2,059$899$1,441$5,555
Repairs$124$300$440$514$600$1,979
Taxes & Fees$1,209$50$50$50$50$1,409
Financing$1,191$956$709$444$160$3,460
Depreciation$4,480$2,008$1,767$1,566$1,404$11,225
Fuel$1,141$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,283$6,056
True Cost to Own®$9,797$5,796$7,177$5,691$5,938$34,399

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$626$321$1,688$737$1,181$4,553
Repairs$102$246$361$421$492$1,622
Taxes & Fees$991$41$41$41$41$1,155
Financing$976$784$581$364$131$2,836
Depreciation$3,672$1,646$1,448$1,284$1,151$9,201
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$8,030$4,751$5,883$4,665$4,867$28,196

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$626$321$1,688$737$1,181$4,553
Repairs$102$246$361$421$492$1,622
Taxes & Fees$991$41$41$41$41$1,155
Financing$976$784$581$364$131$2,836
Depreciation$3,672$1,646$1,448$1,284$1,151$9,201
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$8,030$4,751$5,883$4,665$4,867$28,196

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Si Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$772$795$818$844$868$4,097
Maintenance$664$340$1,789$781$1,252$4,826
Repairs$108$261$383$446$522$1,719
Taxes & Fees$1,050$43$43$43$43$1,224
Financing$1,035$831$616$386$139$3,006
Depreciation$3,892$1,745$1,535$1,361$1,220$9,753
Fuel$991$1,021$1,052$1,083$1,115$5,262
True Cost to Own®$8,512$5,036$6,236$4,945$5,159$29,888

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$825$849$876$901$4,252
Maintenance$689$353$1,857$811$1,299$5,008
Repairs$112$271$397$463$541$1,784
Taxes & Fees$1,090$45$45$45$45$1,271
Financing$1,074$862$639$400$144$3,120
Depreciation$4,039$1,811$1,593$1,412$1,266$10,121
Fuel$1,029$1,059$1,091$1,124$1,157$5,460
True Cost to Own®$8,833$5,226$6,471$5,132$5,354$31,016

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$815$840$865$892$917$4,329
Maintenance$701$360$1,891$825$1,323$5,099
Repairs$114$276$404$472$551$1,817
Taxes & Fees$1,110$46$46$46$46$1,294
Financing$1,093$878$651$408$147$3,176
Depreciation$4,113$1,844$1,622$1,438$1,289$10,305
Fuel$1,047$1,079$1,111$1,145$1,178$5,560
True Cost to Own®$8,994$5,321$6,589$5,225$5,451$31,580

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$888$915$942$971$999$4,715
Maintenance$764$392$2,059$899$1,441$5,555
Repairs$124$300$440$514$600$1,979
Taxes & Fees$1,209$50$50$50$50$1,409
Financing$1,191$956$709$444$160$3,460
Depreciation$4,480$2,008$1,767$1,566$1,404$11,225
Fuel$1,141$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,283$6,056
True Cost to Own®$9,797$5,796$7,177$5,691$5,938$34,399

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$910$938$965$995$1,024$4,831
Maintenance$783$401$2,110$921$1,476$5,691
Repairs$128$308$451$526$615$2,028
Taxes & Fees$1,239$51$51$51$51$1,444
Financing$1,220$980$726$455$164$3,545
Depreciation$4,590$2,058$1,810$1,605$1,439$11,501
Fuel$1,169$1,204$1,240$1,278$1,315$6,205
True Cost to Own®$10,038$5,939$7,354$5,831$6,084$35,245

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$764$788$811$836$860$4,058
Maintenance$657$337$1,772$774$1,240$4,781
Repairs$107$258$379$442$517$1,703
Taxes & Fees$1,041$43$43$43$43$1,213
Financing$1,025$823$610$382$138$2,978
Depreciation$3,856$1,728$1,520$1,348$1,209$9,661
Fuel$982$1,011$1,042$1,073$1,105$5,212
True Cost to Own®$8,432$4,989$6,177$4,898$5,110$29,606

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$626$321$1,688$737$1,181$4,553
Repairs$102$246$361$421$492$1,622
Taxes & Fees$991$41$41$41$41$1,155
Financing$976$784$581$364$131$2,836
Depreciation$3,672$1,646$1,448$1,284$1,151$9,201
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$8,030$4,751$5,883$4,665$4,867$28,196

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$794$818$841$868$893$4,213
Maintenance$682$350$1,840$803$1,287$4,963
Repairs$111$268$393$459$536$1,768
Taxes & Fees$1,080$45$45$45$45$1,259
Financing$1,064$855$633$397$143$3,091
Depreciation$4,002$1,794$1,578$1,400$1,255$10,029
Fuel$1,019$1,050$1,081$1,114$1,147$5,411
True Cost to Own®$8,753$5,179$6,412$5,085$5,305$30,734

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$910$938$965$995$1,024$4,831
Maintenance$783$401$2,110$921$1,476$5,691
Repairs$128$308$451$526$615$2,028
Taxes & Fees$1,239$51$51$51$51$1,444
Financing$1,220$980$726$455$164$3,545
Depreciation$4,590$2,058$1,810$1,605$1,439$11,501
Fuel$1,169$1,204$1,240$1,278$1,315$6,205
True Cost to Own®$10,038$5,939$7,354$5,831$6,084$35,245

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,085$1,118$1,150$1,186$1,220$5,759
Maintenance$933$478$2,515$1,098$1,760$6,784
Repairs$152$367$538$627$733$2,417
Taxes & Fees$1,477$61$61$61$61$1,721
Financing$1,454$1,168$866$542$195$4,226
Depreciation$5,471$2,453$2,158$1,913$1,715$13,709
Fuel$1,393$1,435$1,478$1,523$1,567$7,396
True Cost to Own®$11,965$7,079$8,766$6,951$7,252$42,012

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$815$840$865$892$917$4,329
Maintenance$701$360$1,891$825$1,323$5,099
Repairs$114$276$404$472$551$1,817
Taxes & Fees$1,110$46$46$46$46$1,294
Financing$1,093$878$651$408$147$3,176
Depreciation$4,113$1,844$1,622$1,438$1,289$10,305
Fuel$1,047$1,079$1,111$1,145$1,178$5,560
True Cost to Own®$8,994$5,321$6,589$5,225$5,451$31,580

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$968$998$1,027$1,059$1,089$5,140
Maintenance$833$427$2,245$980$1,571$6,055
Repairs$136$327$480$560$654$2,157
Taxes & Fees$1,318$55$55$55$55$1,536
Financing$1,298$1,043$773$484$174$3,772
Depreciation$4,884$2,189$1,926$1,708$1,531$12,237
Fuel$1,244$1,281$1,319$1,359$1,399$6,602
True Cost to Own®$10,680$6,319$7,824$6,204$6,473$37,501

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$830$855$880$907$934$4,406
Maintenance$714$366$1,924$840$1,346$5,190
Repairs$116$280$412$480$561$1,849
Taxes & Fees$1,130$47$47$47$47$1,317
Financing$1,113$894$662$415$149$3,233
Depreciation$4,186$1,876$1,651$1,464$1,312$10,489
Fuel$1,066$1,098$1,131$1,165$1,199$5,659
True Cost to Own®$9,154$5,416$6,707$5,318$5,548$32,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$626$321$1,688$737$1,181$4,553
Repairs$102$246$361$421$492$1,622
Taxes & Fees$991$41$41$41$41$1,155
Financing$976$784$581$364$131$2,836
Depreciation$3,672$1,646$1,448$1,284$1,151$9,201
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$8,030$4,751$5,883$4,665$4,867$28,196

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,085$1,118$1,150$1,186$1,220$5,759
Maintenance$933$478$2,515$1,098$1,760$6,784
Repairs$152$367$538$627$733$2,417
Taxes & Fees$1,477$61$61$61$61$1,721
Financing$1,454$1,168$866$542$195$4,226
Depreciation$5,471$2,453$2,158$1,913$1,715$13,709
Fuel$1,393$1,435$1,478$1,523$1,567$7,396
True Cost to Own®$11,965$7,079$8,766$6,951$7,252$42,012

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,035$1,065$1,098$1,130$5,334
Maintenance$864$443$2,329$1,017$1,630$6,283
Repairs$141$339$498$581$679$2,238
Taxes & Fees$1,368$57$57$57$57$1,594
Financing$1,347$1,082$802$502$181$3,914
Depreciation$5,067$2,271$1,998$1,772$1,588$12,697
Fuel$1,290$1,329$1,369$1,410$1,452$6,850
True Cost to Own®$11,081$6,556$8,119$6,438$6,716$38,910

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

