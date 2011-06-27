Used 2018 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,809*
Total Cash Price
$23,040
LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,809*
Total Cash Price
$23,040
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,016*
Total Cash Price
$19,956
EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,324*
Total Cash Price
$18,868
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,756*
Total Cash Price
$25,580
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,448*
Total Cash Price
$26,669
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,320*
Total Cash Price
$25,943
Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,016*
Total Cash Price
$19,956
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,783*
Total Cash Price
$24,310
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,580*
Total Cash Price
$20,319
Type R Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,760*
Total Cash Price
$18,505
Civic Coupe
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,835*
Total Cash Price
$21,770
Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,192*
Total Cash Price
$25,217
LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,655*
Total Cash Price
$23,585
EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,861*
Total Cash Price
$20,500
EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,399*
Total Cash Price
$22,133
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,196*
Total Cash Price
$18,142
EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,196*
Total Cash Price
$18,142
Civic Si
Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,888*
Total Cash Price
$19,231
Civic Si w/Summer Tires
Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,016*
Total Cash Price
$19,956
Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,580*
Total Cash Price
$20,319
Civic Sedan
EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,399*
Total Cash Price
$22,133
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,245*
Total Cash Price
$22,678
EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,606*
Total Cash Price
$19,049
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,196*
Total Cash Price
$18,142
LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,734*
Total Cash Price
$19,775
Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,245*
Total Cash Price
$22,678
EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,012*
Total Cash Price
$27,032
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,580*
Total Cash Price
$20,319
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,501*
Total Cash Price
$24,129
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,143*
Total Cash Price
$20,682
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,196*
Total Cash Price
$18,142
EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,012*
Total Cash Price
$27,032
Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,910*
Total Cash Price
$25,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$795
|$408
|$2,144
|$936
|$1,500
|$5,782
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,259
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,240
|$996
|$738
|$462
|$166
|$3,602
|Depreciation
|$4,663
|$2,090
|$1,839
|$1,631
|$1,462
|$11,685
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,198
|$6,034
|$7,471
|$5,925
|$6,181
|$35,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$795
|$408
|$2,144
|$936
|$1,500
|$5,782
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,259
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,240
|$996
|$738
|$462
|$166
|$3,602
|Depreciation
|$4,663
|$2,090
|$1,839
|$1,631
|$1,462
|$11,685
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,198
|$6,034
|$7,471
|$5,925
|$6,181
|$35,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$689
|$353
|$1,857
|$811
|$1,299
|$5,008
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,074
|$862
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$4,039
|$1,811
|$1,593
|$1,412
|$1,266
|$10,121
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,833
|$5,226
|$6,471
|$5,132
|$5,354
|$31,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$651
|$334
|$1,756
|$766
|$1,228
|$4,735
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,031
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,201
|Financing
|$1,015
|$815
|$604
|$379
|$136
|$2,949
|Depreciation
|$3,819
|$1,712
|$1,506
|$1,335
|$1,197
|$9,569
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,351
|$4,941
|$6,118
|$4,852
|$5,062
|$29,324
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$883
|$453
|$2,380
|$1,039
|$1,665
|$6,420
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,376
|$1,105
|$819
|$513
|$185
|$3,999
|Depreciation
|$5,178
|$2,321
|$2,042
|$1,810
|$1,623
|$12,973
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,322
|$6,699
|$8,295
|$6,578
|$6,862
|$39,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$920
|$472
|$2,481
|$1,083
|$1,736
|$6,693
|Repairs
|$150
|$362
|$531
|$619
|$723
|$2,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,457
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,698
|Financing
|$1,435
|$1,152
|$854
|$535
|$193
|$4,169
|Depreciation
|$5,398
|$2,420
|$2,129
|$1,887
|$1,692
|$13,525
|Fuel
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,546
|$7,297
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,804
|$6,984
|$8,648
|$6,858
|$7,154
|$41,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$895
|$459
|$2,414
|$1,054
|$1,689
|$6,511
|Repairs
|$146
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$704
|$2,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,396
|$1,121
|$831
|$521
|$187
|$4,055
|Depreciation
|$5,251
|$2,354
|$2,071
|$1,836
|$1,646
|$13,157
|Fuel
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$7,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,483
|$6,794
|$8,413
|$6,671
|$6,960
|$40,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$689
|$353
|$1,857
|$811
|$1,299
|$5,008
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,074
|$862
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$4,039
|$1,811
|$1,593
|$1,412
|$1,266
|$10,121
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,833
|$5,226
|$6,471
|$5,132
|$5,354
|$31,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,034
|$1,067
|$1,097
|$5,179
|Maintenance
|$839
|$430
|$2,262
|$988
|$1,583
|$6,101
|Repairs
|$137
|$330
|$484
|$564
|$659
|$2,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,548
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,051
|$779
|$488
|$176
|$3,800
|Depreciation
|$4,920
|$2,206
|$1,940
|$1,721
|$1,542
|$12,329
|Fuel
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$6,652
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,760
|$6,366
|$7,883
|$6,251
|$6,522
|$37,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$892
|$917
|$4,329
|Maintenance
|$701
|$360
|$1,891
|$825
|$1,323
|$5,099
|Repairs
|$114
|$276
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$1,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,093
|$878
|$651
|$408
|$147
|$3,176
|Depreciation
|$4,113
|$1,844
|$1,622
|$1,438
|$1,289
|$10,305
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,994
|$5,321
|$6,589
|$5,225
|$5,451
|$31,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Hatchback Type R Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$639
|$327
|$1,722
|$752
|$1,205
|$4,644
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,178
|Financing
|$996
|$800
|$593
|$371
|$134
|$2,893
|Depreciation
|$3,745
|$1,679
|$1,477
|$1,310
|$1,174
|$9,385
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,191
|$4,846
|$6,001
|$4,758
|$4,964
|$28,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$4,638
|Maintenance
|$751
|$385
|$2,026
|$884
|$1,417
|$5,464
|Repairs
|$122
|$295
|$433
|$505
|$590
|$1,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,189
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,386
|Financing
|$1,171
|$941
|$697
|$437
|$157
|$3,403
|Depreciation
|$4,406
|$1,975
|$1,738
|$1,541
|$1,381
|$11,041
|Fuel
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$5,957
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,636
|$5,701
|$7,060
|$5,598
|$5,840
|$33,835
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,138
|$5,372
|Maintenance
|$870
|$446
|$2,346
|$1,024
|$1,642
|$6,329
|Repairs
|$142
|$342
|$502
|$585
|$684
|$2,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,377
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,605
|Financing
|$1,357
|$1,090
|$808
|$506
|$182
|$3,942
|Depreciation
|$5,104
|$2,288
|$2,013
|$1,785
|$1,600
|$12,789
|Fuel
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,462
|$6,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,162
|$6,604
|$8,177
|$6,484
|$6,765
|$39,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Coupe LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$5,025
|Maintenance
|$814
|$417
|$2,194
|$958
|$1,535
|$5,919
|Repairs
|$133
|$320
|$469
|$547
|$640
|$2,109
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,288
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,502
|Financing
|$1,269
|$1,019
|$755
|$473
|$170
|$3,687
|Depreciation
|$4,774
|$2,140
|$1,882
|$1,669
|$1,496
|$11,961
|Fuel
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$6,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,439
|$6,176
|$7,648
|$6,065
|$6,327
|$36,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$4,367
|Maintenance
|$707
|$363
|$1,907
|$833
|$1,335
|$5,145
|Repairs
|$115
|$278
|$408
|$476
|$556
|$1,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,120
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,103
|$886
|$657
|$411
|$148
|$3,205
|Depreciation
|$4,149
|$1,860
|$1,636
|$1,451
|$1,301
|$10,397
|Fuel
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,074
|$5,369
|$6,648
|$5,271
|$5,500
|$31,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$999
|$4,715
|Maintenance
|$764
|$392
|$2,059
|$899
|$1,441
|$5,555
|Repairs
|$124
|$300
|$440
|$514
|$600
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,409
|Financing
|$1,191
|$956
|$709
|$444
|$160
|$3,460
|Depreciation
|$4,480
|$2,008
|$1,767
|$1,566
|$1,404
|$11,225
|Fuel
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,283
|$6,056
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,797
|$5,796
|$7,177
|$5,691
|$5,938
|$34,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$626
|$321
|$1,688
|$737
|$1,181
|$4,553
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,155
|Financing
|$976
|$784
|$581
|$364
|$131
|$2,836
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$1,646
|$1,448
|$1,284
|$1,151
|$9,201
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,030
|$4,751
|$5,883
|$4,665
|$4,867
|$28,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$626
|$321
|$1,688
|$737
|$1,181
|$4,553
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,155
|Financing
|$976
|$784
|$581
|$364
|$131
|$2,836
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$1,646
|$1,448
|$1,284
|$1,151
|$9,201
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,030
|$4,751
|$5,883
|$4,665
|$4,867
|$28,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Si Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$844
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$664
|$340
|$1,789
|$781
|$1,252
|$4,826
|Repairs
|$108
|$261
|$383
|$446
|$522
|$1,719
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,224
|Financing
|$1,035
|$831
|$616
|$386
|$139
|$3,006
|Depreciation
|$3,892
|$1,745
|$1,535
|$1,361
|$1,220
|$9,753
|Fuel
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,512
|$5,036
|$6,236
|$4,945
|$5,159
|$29,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$689
|$353
|$1,857
|$811
|$1,299
|$5,008
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,074
|$862
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$4,039
|$1,811
|$1,593
|$1,412
|$1,266
|$10,121
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,833
|$5,226
|$6,471
|$5,132
|$5,354
|$31,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$892
|$917
|$4,329
|Maintenance
|$701
|$360
|$1,891
|$825
|$1,323
|$5,099
|Repairs
|$114
|$276
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$1,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,093
|$878
|$651
|$408
|$147
|$3,176
|Depreciation
|$4,113
|$1,844
|$1,622
|$1,438
|$1,289
|$10,305
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,994
|$5,321
|$6,589
|$5,225
|$5,451
|$31,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$999
|$4,715
|Maintenance
|$764
|$392
|$2,059
|$899
|$1,441
|$5,555
|Repairs
|$124
|$300
|$440
|$514
|$600
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,409
|Financing
|$1,191
|$956
|$709
|$444
|$160
|$3,460
|Depreciation
|$4,480
|$2,008
|$1,767
|$1,566
|$1,404
|$11,225
|Fuel
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,283
|$6,056
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,797
|$5,796
|$7,177
|$5,691
|$5,938
|$34,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$938
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$4,831
|Maintenance
|$783
|$401
|$2,110
|$921
|$1,476
|$5,691
|Repairs
|$128
|$308
|$451
|$526
|$615
|$2,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,239
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,220
|$980
|$726
|$455
|$164
|$3,545
|Depreciation
|$4,590
|$2,058
|$1,810
|$1,605
|$1,439
|$11,501
|Fuel
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,315
|$6,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,038
|$5,939
|$7,354
|$5,831
|$6,084
|$35,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$4,058
|Maintenance
|$657
|$337
|$1,772
|$774
|$1,240
|$4,781
|Repairs
|$107
|$258
|$379
|$442
|$517
|$1,703
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,213
|Financing
|$1,025
|$823
|$610
|$382
|$138
|$2,978
|Depreciation
|$3,856
|$1,728
|$1,520
|$1,348
|$1,209
|$9,661
|Fuel
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,212
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,432
|$4,989
|$6,177
|$4,898
|$5,110
|$29,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$626
|$321
|$1,688
|$737
|$1,181
|$4,553
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,155
|Financing
|$976
|$784
|$581
|$364
|$131
|$2,836
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$1,646
|$1,448
|$1,284
|$1,151
|$9,201
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,030
|$4,751
|$5,883
|$4,665
|$4,867
|$28,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$841
|$868
|$893
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$682
|$350
|$1,840
|$803
|$1,287
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$111
|$268
|$393
|$459
|$536
|$1,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,259
|Financing
|$1,064
|$855
|$633
|$397
|$143
|$3,091
|Depreciation
|$4,002
|$1,794
|$1,578
|$1,400
|$1,255
|$10,029
|Fuel
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,411
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,753
|$5,179
|$6,412
|$5,085
|$5,305
|$30,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$938
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$4,831
|Maintenance
|$783
|$401
|$2,110
|$921
|$1,476
|$5,691
|Repairs
|$128
|$308
|$451
|$526
|$615
|$2,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,239
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,220
|$980
|$726
|$455
|$164
|$3,545
|Depreciation
|$4,590
|$2,058
|$1,810
|$1,605
|$1,439
|$11,501
|Fuel
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,315
|$6,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,038
|$5,939
|$7,354
|$5,831
|$6,084
|$35,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,150
|$1,186
|$1,220
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$933
|$478
|$2,515
|$1,098
|$1,760
|$6,784
|Repairs
|$152
|$367
|$538
|$627
|$733
|$2,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,454
|$1,168
|$866
|$542
|$195
|$4,226
|Depreciation
|$5,471
|$2,453
|$2,158
|$1,913
|$1,715
|$13,709
|Fuel
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,567
|$7,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,965
|$7,079
|$8,766
|$6,951
|$7,252
|$42,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$892
|$917
|$4,329
|Maintenance
|$701
|$360
|$1,891
|$825
|$1,323
|$5,099
|Repairs
|$114
|$276
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$1,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,093
|$878
|$651
|$408
|$147
|$3,176
|Depreciation
|$4,113
|$1,844
|$1,622
|$1,438
|$1,289
|$10,305
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,994
|$5,321
|$6,589
|$5,225
|$5,451
|$31,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$1,089
|$5,140
|Maintenance
|$833
|$427
|$2,245
|$980
|$1,571
|$6,055
|Repairs
|$136
|$327
|$480
|$560
|$654
|$2,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,318
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,536
|Financing
|$1,298
|$1,043
|$773
|$484
|$174
|$3,772
|Depreciation
|$4,884
|$2,189
|$1,926
|$1,708
|$1,531
|$12,237
|Fuel
|$1,244
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,399
|$6,602
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,680
|$6,319
|$7,824
|$6,204
|$6,473
|$37,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$4,406
|Maintenance
|$714
|$366
|$1,924
|$840
|$1,346
|$5,190
|Repairs
|$116
|$280
|$412
|$480
|$561
|$1,849
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,130
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,113
|$894
|$662
|$415
|$149
|$3,233
|Depreciation
|$4,186
|$1,876
|$1,651
|$1,464
|$1,312
|$10,489
|Fuel
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,154
|$5,416
|$6,707
|$5,318
|$5,548
|$32,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$626
|$321
|$1,688
|$737
|$1,181
|$4,553
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,155
|Financing
|$976
|$784
|$581
|$364
|$131
|$2,836
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$1,646
|$1,448
|$1,284
|$1,151
|$9,201
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,030
|$4,751
|$5,883
|$4,665
|$4,867
|$28,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,150
|$1,186
|$1,220
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$933
|$478
|$2,515
|$1,098
|$1,760
|$6,784
|Repairs
|$152
|$367
|$538
|$627
|$733
|$2,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,454
|$1,168
|$866
|$542
|$195
|$4,226
|Depreciation
|$5,471
|$2,453
|$2,158
|$1,913
|$1,715
|$13,709
|Fuel
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,567
|$7,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,965
|$7,079
|$8,766
|$6,951
|$7,252
|$42,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$864
|$443
|$2,329
|$1,017
|$1,630
|$6,283
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,368
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,594
|Financing
|$1,347
|$1,082
|$802
|$502
|$181
|$3,914
|Depreciation
|$5,067
|$2,271
|$1,998
|$1,772
|$1,588
|$12,697
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,081
|$6,556
|$8,119
|$6,438
|$6,716
|$38,910
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Civic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
