2018 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,031$18,913$21,143
Clean$16,624$18,468$20,620
Average$15,811$17,579$19,574
Rough$14,997$16,689$18,529
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,268$17,161$19,394
Clean$14,904$16,758$18,914
Average$14,175$15,951$17,955
Rough$13,446$15,144$16,996
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,822$16,733$18,982
Clean$14,468$16,339$18,512
Average$13,761$15,552$17,574
Rough$13,053$14,766$16,635
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,829$15,549$17,575
Clean$13,499$15,183$17,140
Average$12,839$14,452$16,271
Rough$12,178$13,721$15,402
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,903$19,883$22,230
Clean$17,475$19,416$21,680
Average$16,620$18,481$20,581
Rough$15,765$17,546$19,482
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,485$17,316$19,478
Clean$15,115$16,909$18,996
Average$14,376$16,095$18,033
Rough$13,636$15,280$17,070
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,226$14,881$16,833
Clean$12,910$14,531$16,416
Average$12,278$13,832$15,584
Rough$11,647$13,132$14,751
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,230$18,052$20,210
Clean$15,842$17,628$19,710
Average$15,067$16,779$18,711
Rough$14,292$15,930$17,711
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,196$15,975$18,073
Clean$13,857$15,599$17,626
Average$13,179$14,848$16,733
Rough$12,501$14,097$15,839
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,276$17,219$19,510
Clean$14,911$16,815$19,028
Average$14,182$16,005$18,063
Rough$13,452$15,195$17,098
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,257$17,079$19,231
Clean$14,892$16,678$18,755
Average$14,164$15,875$17,804
Rough$13,435$15,072$16,853
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,012$21,937$24,230
Clean$19,534$21,422$23,631
Average$18,579$20,390$22,433
Rough$17,623$19,358$21,234
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,917$18,931$21,308
Clean$16,513$18,486$20,781
Average$15,705$17,595$19,727
Rough$14,897$16,705$18,673
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,707$18,613$20,868
Clean$16,308$18,176$20,352
Average$15,510$17,301$19,320
Rough$14,712$16,425$18,288
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,971$16,774$18,902
Clean$14,614$16,380$18,434
Average$13,899$15,591$17,500
Rough$13,184$14,802$16,565
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,837$19,737$21,991
Clean$17,411$19,273$21,448
Average$16,559$18,345$20,360
Rough$15,707$17,417$19,273
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,503$20,671$23,234
Clean$18,061$20,185$22,660
Average$17,178$19,213$21,511
Rough$16,294$18,241$20,362
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,484$13,833$15,433
Clean$12,186$13,508$15,051
Average$11,590$12,857$14,288
Rough$10,994$12,207$13,525
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,207$21,335$23,854
Clean$18,749$20,833$23,264
Average$17,831$19,830$22,085
Rough$16,914$18,827$20,905
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,448$16,208$18,285
Clean$14,103$15,827$17,833
Average$13,413$15,065$16,929
Rough$12,723$14,303$16,025
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,072$15,769$17,773
Clean$13,736$15,398$17,333
Average$13,064$14,657$16,455
Rough$12,392$13,915$15,576
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,889$19,708$21,871
Clean$17,462$19,245$21,330
Average$16,608$18,318$20,249
Rough$15,753$17,391$19,167
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,298$18,173$20,391
Clean$15,909$17,746$19,887
Average$15,130$16,891$18,878
Rough$14,352$16,037$17,870
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,893$18,840$21,143
Clean$16,489$18,398$20,620
Average$15,683$17,512$19,574
Rough$14,876$16,626$18,529
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,130$16,965$19,131
Clean$14,769$16,566$18,658
Average$14,047$15,768$17,712
Rough$13,324$14,970$16,766
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Type R Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,195$31,175$32,448
Clean$29,474$30,442$31,645
Average$28,032$28,976$30,041
Rough$26,590$27,510$28,436
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,879$18,796$21,065
Clean$16,476$18,354$20,544
Average$15,670$17,470$19,502
Rough$14,864$16,586$18,461
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,037$19,948$22,215
Clean$17,606$19,479$21,666
Average$16,745$18,541$20,567
Rough$15,883$17,603$19,469
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,383$21,233$23,438
Clean$18,921$20,734$22,858
Average$17,995$19,735$21,699
Rough$17,069$18,737$20,540
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,930$17,788$19,984
Clean$15,550$17,370$19,490
Average$14,789$16,533$18,501
Rough$14,028$15,697$17,513
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,010$19,892$22,126
Clean$17,580$19,424$21,579
Average$16,720$18,489$20,484
Rough$15,860$17,554$19,390
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,033$17,911$20,131
Clean$15,650$17,490$19,633
Average$14,885$16,648$18,638
Rough$14,119$15,806$17,642
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,428$15,156$17,190
Clean$13,107$14,800$16,765
Average$12,466$14,087$15,915
Rough$11,825$13,374$15,065
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,870$17,722$19,913
Clean$15,491$17,306$19,420
Average$14,733$16,472$18,435
Rough$13,975$15,639$17,451
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,800 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2018 Honda Civic ranges from $11,825 to $17,190, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.