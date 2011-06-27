Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,031
|$18,913
|$21,143
|Clean
|$16,624
|$18,468
|$20,620
|Average
|$15,811
|$17,579
|$19,574
|Rough
|$14,997
|$16,689
|$18,529
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,268
|$17,161
|$19,394
|Clean
|$14,904
|$16,758
|$18,914
|Average
|$14,175
|$15,951
|$17,955
|Rough
|$13,446
|$15,144
|$16,996
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,822
|$16,733
|$18,982
|Clean
|$14,468
|$16,339
|$18,512
|Average
|$13,761
|$15,552
|$17,574
|Rough
|$13,053
|$14,766
|$16,635
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,829
|$15,549
|$17,575
|Clean
|$13,499
|$15,183
|$17,140
|Average
|$12,839
|$14,452
|$16,271
|Rough
|$12,178
|$13,721
|$15,402
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,903
|$19,883
|$22,230
|Clean
|$17,475
|$19,416
|$21,680
|Average
|$16,620
|$18,481
|$20,581
|Rough
|$15,765
|$17,546
|$19,482
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,485
|$17,316
|$19,478
|Clean
|$15,115
|$16,909
|$18,996
|Average
|$14,376
|$16,095
|$18,033
|Rough
|$13,636
|$15,280
|$17,070
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,226
|$14,881
|$16,833
|Clean
|$12,910
|$14,531
|$16,416
|Average
|$12,278
|$13,832
|$15,584
|Rough
|$11,647
|$13,132
|$14,751
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,230
|$18,052
|$20,210
|Clean
|$15,842
|$17,628
|$19,710
|Average
|$15,067
|$16,779
|$18,711
|Rough
|$14,292
|$15,930
|$17,711
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,196
|$15,975
|$18,073
|Clean
|$13,857
|$15,599
|$17,626
|Average
|$13,179
|$14,848
|$16,733
|Rough
|$12,501
|$14,097
|$15,839
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,276
|$17,219
|$19,510
|Clean
|$14,911
|$16,815
|$19,028
|Average
|$14,182
|$16,005
|$18,063
|Rough
|$13,452
|$15,195
|$17,098
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,257
|$17,079
|$19,231
|Clean
|$14,892
|$16,678
|$18,755
|Average
|$14,164
|$15,875
|$17,804
|Rough
|$13,435
|$15,072
|$16,853
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,012
|$21,937
|$24,230
|Clean
|$19,534
|$21,422
|$23,631
|Average
|$18,579
|$20,390
|$22,433
|Rough
|$17,623
|$19,358
|$21,234
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,917
|$18,931
|$21,308
|Clean
|$16,513
|$18,486
|$20,781
|Average
|$15,705
|$17,595
|$19,727
|Rough
|$14,897
|$16,705
|$18,673
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,707
|$18,613
|$20,868
|Clean
|$16,308
|$18,176
|$20,352
|Average
|$15,510
|$17,301
|$19,320
|Rough
|$14,712
|$16,425
|$18,288
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,971
|$16,774
|$18,902
|Clean
|$14,614
|$16,380
|$18,434
|Average
|$13,899
|$15,591
|$17,500
|Rough
|$13,184
|$14,802
|$16,565
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,837
|$19,737
|$21,991
|Clean
|$17,411
|$19,273
|$21,448
|Average
|$16,559
|$18,345
|$20,360
|Rough
|$15,707
|$17,417
|$19,273
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,503
|$20,671
|$23,234
|Clean
|$18,061
|$20,185
|$22,660
|Average
|$17,178
|$19,213
|$21,511
|Rough
|$16,294
|$18,241
|$20,362
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,484
|$13,833
|$15,433
|Clean
|$12,186
|$13,508
|$15,051
|Average
|$11,590
|$12,857
|$14,288
|Rough
|$10,994
|$12,207
|$13,525
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,207
|$21,335
|$23,854
|Clean
|$18,749
|$20,833
|$23,264
|Average
|$17,831
|$19,830
|$22,085
|Rough
|$16,914
|$18,827
|$20,905
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,448
|$16,208
|$18,285
|Clean
|$14,103
|$15,827
|$17,833
|Average
|$13,413
|$15,065
|$16,929
|Rough
|$12,723
|$14,303
|$16,025
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,072
|$15,769
|$17,773
|Clean
|$13,736
|$15,398
|$17,333
|Average
|$13,064
|$14,657
|$16,455
|Rough
|$12,392
|$13,915
|$15,576
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,889
|$19,708
|$21,871
|Clean
|$17,462
|$19,245
|$21,330
|Average
|$16,608
|$18,318
|$20,249
|Rough
|$15,753
|$17,391
|$19,167
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,298
|$18,173
|$20,391
|Clean
|$15,909
|$17,746
|$19,887
|Average
|$15,130
|$16,891
|$18,878
|Rough
|$14,352
|$16,037
|$17,870
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,893
|$18,840
|$21,143
|Clean
|$16,489
|$18,398
|$20,620
|Average
|$15,683
|$17,512
|$19,574
|Rough
|$14,876
|$16,626
|$18,529
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,130
|$16,965
|$19,131
|Clean
|$14,769
|$16,566
|$18,658
|Average
|$14,047
|$15,768
|$17,712
|Rough
|$13,324
|$14,970
|$16,766
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Type R Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,195
|$31,175
|$32,448
|Clean
|$29,474
|$30,442
|$31,645
|Average
|$28,032
|$28,976
|$30,041
|Rough
|$26,590
|$27,510
|$28,436
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,879
|$18,796
|$21,065
|Clean
|$16,476
|$18,354
|$20,544
|Average
|$15,670
|$17,470
|$19,502
|Rough
|$14,864
|$16,586
|$18,461
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,037
|$19,948
|$22,215
|Clean
|$17,606
|$19,479
|$21,666
|Average
|$16,745
|$18,541
|$20,567
|Rough
|$15,883
|$17,603
|$19,469
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,383
|$21,233
|$23,438
|Clean
|$18,921
|$20,734
|$22,858
|Average
|$17,995
|$19,735
|$21,699
|Rough
|$17,069
|$18,737
|$20,540
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,930
|$17,788
|$19,984
|Clean
|$15,550
|$17,370
|$19,490
|Average
|$14,789
|$16,533
|$18,501
|Rough
|$14,028
|$15,697
|$17,513
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,010
|$19,892
|$22,126
|Clean
|$17,580
|$19,424
|$21,579
|Average
|$16,720
|$18,489
|$20,484
|Rough
|$15,860
|$17,554
|$19,390
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,033
|$17,911
|$20,131
|Clean
|$15,650
|$17,490
|$19,633
|Average
|$14,885
|$16,648
|$18,638
|Rough
|$14,119
|$15,806
|$17,642
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,428
|$15,156
|$17,190
|Clean
|$13,107
|$14,800
|$16,765
|Average
|$12,466
|$14,087
|$15,915
|Rough
|$11,825
|$13,374
|$15,065
Estimated values
2018 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,870
|$17,722
|$19,913
|Clean
|$15,491
|$17,306
|$19,420
|Average
|$14,733
|$16,472
|$18,435
|Rough
|$13,975
|$15,639
|$17,451