Estimated values
1998 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$1,910
|$2,132
|Clean
|$1,343
|$1,709
|$1,907
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,307
|$1,458
|Rough
|$711
|$904
|$1,009
Estimated values
1998 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$3,334
|$4,045
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,983
|$3,619
|Average
|$1,380
|$2,280
|$2,767
|Rough
|$955
|$1,578
|$1,914
Estimated values
1998 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$2,164
|$2,639
|Clean
|$1,150
|$1,936
|$2,361
|Average
|$879
|$1,480
|$1,805
|Rough
|$609
|$1,024
|$1,249
Estimated values
1998 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,807
|$2,179
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,617
|$1,950
|Average
|$764
|$1,236
|$1,491
|Rough
|$529
|$855
|$1,031