Used 1994 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

Best Pickup I've ever owned JohnsonLonnie , 07/04/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wonderful vehicle there is a reason they discontinued the 4.3 Liter CPI engine. Certain things go out like clockwork but the truck is almost 20 years old now. The thing had over 300k on the engine when some crazy woman ran the truck over while I at a stop in traffic. It folded the bed under the cab area and the frame was bent near double. I walked away from the wreck with a concussion. Report Abuse

Wow, What A Truck!! NesBilt.com , 09/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just bought it and LOVE it! I have the V6 and there is plenty of power! It's going to be fun upgrading this bad boy! Report Abuse

Pete's Review Pete Matthiesen , 01/06/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have really enjoyed my Sonoma. It has been a very reliable truck with minimal problems. It has over 130,000 miles now and is still running strong as when I bought it. The only problem I have had is with the EGR on the engine, but they say it is a common problem with it. Report Abuse

Truck that Won't Quit cb , 12/10/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck new, if now has 211,000 miles without a major repair. While it has been well cared for mechanically, I have hauled countless loads of lumber, mulch, bricks, furniture, you name it. Off-road, it is tough to match, I have reached many fishing spots that would not have been accessible by a lesser vehicle, and some harsh Pennsylvania winters seemed paltry behind the wheel. I was actually asked by a collague if my truck was new after it had crossed the 200K mark. Power is ample (and I sold my 69 camaro SS to but this truck, so that is quite a statement.) All repairs have been electronic, it has never left me stranded. Report Abuse