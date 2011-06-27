  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

best small 4x4 gm made

mike larson, 02/22/2017
2dr Club Coupe 4WD SB
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

These trucks only had one problem . They had no hubs on the front axles. They still have a floor shifter for the transfer case like a real 4x4. This has been the best truck I have ever owned . I replaced with a new Gmc canyon and its high has a knob for the 4x4 I hate my new truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Overall Junk

Eric Russell, 05/16/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new and it has been the worst experiance of my life. The body is a rust magnet. GMC must have made primer optional, and it missed my truck completly. The interior is a nightmare. The seat is too low, the steering wheel blocks most of the controls, and it squeeks and rattles since new.

Still got her!

Cantletgo, 08/18/2005
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Overall a great truck, bought new with 17 miles on it. Had some issues with paint job on bed, torsion bar breakage. I have used this to trailer a 16 foot boat, bed full of wood, up and down hills in southern Ohio and it still pulls the load. Body to frame mounts are rusting out, door pins are worn out. A/C still works. Tune up plugs and wires every year is easy and cheap. I love this truck!

Unbelievably reliable-original engine

Jace Espy, 12/21/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

"Jenny" as we call her was given to me after my father passed away about 11 years ago. At first I didn't drive her for about a year. It had 33,000 miles when I got her. Then I started using her for work. She has a 2.8L V6 with a five-speed and pretty much everything you could get on one of these trucks. Everyday, for the next two years I towed a 3000lb generator load bank and close to 1000lbs of tools and equipment around. I was putting 1000 miles a week or more on her. Never any problems except brakes. When I stopped this job she ran about 20,000 miles a year for the next 7 years. After 300,000 miles I've only replaced a tranny 3 clutches, two alternators and I've never been stranded.

first truck

michael, 06/29/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Ok as posted this is my first truck. The owner of this truck told me if i could get it out of the mess of mud and branches i could keep it. So i got it out and towed it home. The vehicle is still under work because of the clutch but it has been running great otherwise.

