Used 1992 GMC Sonoma GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Height61.3 in.
Maximum payload1563.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal
  • Apple Red
  • Light Blue
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Garnet
  • Midnight Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
