Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,758
|$19,391
|$21,626
|Clean
|$15,809
|$18,269
|$20,337
|Average
|$13,911
|$16,027
|$17,759
|Rough
|$12,013
|$13,784
|$15,181
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,701
|$11,494
|$13,010
|Clean
|$9,152
|$10,829
|$12,235
|Average
|$8,053
|$9,500
|$10,684
|Rough
|$6,954
|$8,171
|$9,133
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,648
|$21,815
|$24,500
|Clean
|$17,592
|$20,554
|$23,040
|Average
|$15,480
|$18,031
|$20,119
|Rough
|$13,367
|$15,508
|$17,199
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,569
|$16,005
|$18,068
|Clean
|$12,800
|$15,080
|$16,991
|Average
|$11,264
|$13,229
|$14,837
|Rough
|$9,727
|$11,377
|$12,684
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,218
|$16,855
|$19,086
|Clean
|$13,413
|$15,881
|$17,948
|Average
|$11,802
|$13,931
|$15,673
|Rough
|$10,192
|$11,982
|$13,398
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,961
|$10,733
|$12,230
|Clean
|$8,453
|$10,112
|$11,501
|Average
|$7,438
|$8,871
|$10,043
|Rough
|$6,423
|$7,630
|$8,585
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,431
|$12,554
|$13,522
|Clean
|$10,784
|$11,828
|$12,716
|Average
|$9,489
|$10,376
|$11,104
|Rough
|$8,194
|$8,924
|$9,492
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,209
|$15,498
|$17,436
|Clean
|$12,461
|$14,602
|$16,397
|Average
|$10,964
|$12,809
|$14,319
|Rough
|$9,468
|$11,017
|$12,240
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,749
|$16,073
|$18,042
|Clean
|$12,970
|$15,144
|$16,967
|Average
|$11,413
|$13,285
|$14,816
|Rough
|$9,856
|$11,426
|$12,666
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,276
|$14,648
|$16,652
|Clean
|$11,581
|$13,801
|$15,659
|Average
|$10,191
|$12,107
|$13,674
|Rough
|$8,800
|$10,412
|$11,689
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,320
|$12,022
|$13,464
|Clean
|$9,736
|$11,326
|$12,661
|Average
|$8,567
|$9,936
|$11,057
|Rough
|$7,398
|$8,546
|$9,452
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,857
|$12,910
|$14,645
|Clean
|$10,242
|$12,163
|$13,772
|Average
|$9,012
|$10,670
|$12,027
|Rough
|$7,782
|$9,177
|$10,281
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,619
|$11,428
|$12,959
|Clean
|$9,074
|$10,767
|$12,186
|Average
|$7,984
|$9,445
|$10,642
|Rough
|$6,895
|$8,123
|$9,097
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,318
|$13,421
|$15,201
|Clean
|$10,677
|$12,645
|$14,295
|Average
|$9,395
|$11,093
|$12,483
|Rough
|$8,113
|$9,541
|$10,671
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,834
|$22,702
|$25,140
|Clean
|$18,711
|$21,389
|$23,642
|Average
|$16,464
|$18,764
|$20,645
|Rough
|$14,218
|$16,138
|$17,649