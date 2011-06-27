  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2013 BMW 3 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2013 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,758$19,391$21,626
Clean$15,809$18,269$20,337
Average$13,911$16,027$17,759
Rough$12,013$13,784$15,181
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,701$11,494$13,010
Clean$9,152$10,829$12,235
Average$8,053$9,500$10,684
Rough$6,954$8,171$9,133
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,648$21,815$24,500
Clean$17,592$20,554$23,040
Average$15,480$18,031$20,119
Rough$13,367$15,508$17,199
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,569$16,005$18,068
Clean$12,800$15,080$16,991
Average$11,264$13,229$14,837
Rough$9,727$11,377$12,684
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,218$16,855$19,086
Clean$13,413$15,881$17,948
Average$11,802$13,931$15,673
Rough$10,192$11,982$13,398
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,961$10,733$12,230
Clean$8,453$10,112$11,501
Average$7,438$8,871$10,043
Rough$6,423$7,630$8,585
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,431$12,554$13,522
Clean$10,784$11,828$12,716
Average$9,489$10,376$11,104
Rough$8,194$8,924$9,492
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,209$15,498$17,436
Clean$12,461$14,602$16,397
Average$10,964$12,809$14,319
Rough$9,468$11,017$12,240
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,749$16,073$18,042
Clean$12,970$15,144$16,967
Average$11,413$13,285$14,816
Rough$9,856$11,426$12,666
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,276$14,648$16,652
Clean$11,581$13,801$15,659
Average$10,191$12,107$13,674
Rough$8,800$10,412$11,689
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,320$12,022$13,464
Clean$9,736$11,326$12,661
Average$8,567$9,936$11,057
Rough$7,398$8,546$9,452
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,857$12,910$14,645
Clean$10,242$12,163$13,772
Average$9,012$10,670$12,027
Rough$7,782$9,177$10,281
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,619$11,428$12,959
Clean$9,074$10,767$12,186
Average$7,984$9,445$10,642
Rough$6,895$8,123$9,097
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,318$13,421$15,201
Clean$10,677$12,645$14,295
Average$9,395$11,093$12,483
Rough$8,113$9,541$10,671
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2013 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,834$22,702$25,140
Clean$18,711$21,389$23,642
Average$16,464$18,764$20,645
Rough$14,218$16,138$17,649
Sell my 2013 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,453 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,112 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,453 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,112 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,453 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,112 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 BMW 3 Series ranges from $6,423 to $12,230, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.