Estimated values
2004 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,649
|$5,832
|$7,048
|Clean
|$3,240
|$5,182
|$6,255
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,883
|$4,670
|Rough
|$1,605
|$2,583
|$3,085
Estimated values
2004 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,545
|$5,441
|$6,498
|Clean
|$3,148
|$4,834
|$5,767
|Average
|$2,353
|$3,622
|$4,306
|Rough
|$1,559
|$2,409
|$2,845
Estimated values
2004 Lexus IS 300 SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,666
|$6,188
|$7,048
|Clean
|$4,143
|$5,498
|$6,255
|Average
|$3,098
|$4,119
|$4,670
|Rough
|$2,052
|$2,740
|$3,085