Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$2,903
|$3,446
|Clean
|$1,925
|$2,689
|$3,189
|Average
|$1,608
|$2,260
|$2,677
|Rough
|$1,292
|$1,831
|$2,164
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,232
|$3,037
|$3,571
|Clean
|$2,062
|$2,812
|$3,305
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,364
|$2,774
|Rough
|$1,384
|$1,916
|$2,243
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,103
|$2,909
|$3,444
|Clean
|$1,943
|$2,694
|$3,187
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,264
|$2,675
|Rough
|$1,304
|$1,835
|$2,163
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,208
|$3,024
|$3,566
|Clean
|$2,040
|$2,800
|$3,300
|Average
|$1,705
|$2,354
|$2,770
|Rough
|$1,369
|$1,907
|$2,239
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,499
|$2,904
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,315
|$2,688
|Average
|$1,460
|$1,946
|$2,256
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,576
|$1,824
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,668
|$3,295
|$3,719
|Clean
|$2,465
|$3,052
|$3,442
|Average
|$2,060
|$2,565
|$2,889
|Rough
|$1,655
|$2,079
|$2,335
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$2,703
|$3,146
|Clean
|$1,885
|$2,504
|$2,911
|Average
|$1,575
|$2,105
|$2,443
|Rough
|$1,265
|$1,705
|$1,975