2019 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,732$23,964$26,707
Clean$21,356$23,545$26,232
Average$20,602$22,708$25,281
Rough$19,849$21,870$24,330
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,906$19,056$21,698
Clean$16,613$18,723$21,312
Average$16,027$18,057$20,539
Rough$15,441$17,391$19,767
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,427$20,661$23,404
Clean$18,108$20,299$22,988
Average$17,469$19,577$22,155
Rough$16,830$18,855$21,321
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,270$23,454$26,138
Clean$20,902$23,044$25,673
Average$20,165$22,225$24,743
Rough$19,427$21,405$23,812
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,769$17,831$20,364
Clean$15,496$17,519$20,002
Average$14,949$16,896$19,277
Rough$14,403$16,273$18,552
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,551$19,756$22,466
Clean$17,247$19,411$22,067
Average$16,638$18,721$21,267
Rough$16,030$18,030$20,467
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,188$19,345$21,994
Clean$16,890$19,007$21,603
Average$16,295$18,331$20,820
Rough$15,699$17,655$20,037
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,449$21,789$24,663
Clean$19,112$21,408$24,224
Average$18,438$20,647$23,346
Rough$17,764$19,885$22,468
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,920$18,010$20,579
Clean$15,644$17,696$20,213
Average$15,092$17,066$19,480
Rough$14,541$16,437$18,748
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,654$22,807$25,454
Clean$20,296$22,409$25,001
Average$19,580$21,611$24,094
Rough$18,865$20,814$23,188
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,954$22,002$24,521
Clean$19,609$21,618$24,085
Average$18,917$20,849$23,212
Rough$18,225$20,080$22,339
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,937$20,880$23,271
Clean$18,608$20,516$22,857
Average$17,952$19,786$22,028
Rough$17,296$19,056$21,200
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,361$18,463$21,046
Clean$16,077$18,141$20,671
Average$15,510$17,495$19,922
Rough$14,943$16,850$19,173
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,903$16,889$19,328
Clean$14,645$16,593$18,984
Average$14,128$16,003$18,296
Rough$13,612$15,413$17,608
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,593 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,593 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,645 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,593 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $13,612 to $19,328, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.