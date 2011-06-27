Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,732
|$23,964
|$26,707
|Clean
|$21,356
|$23,545
|$26,232
|Average
|$20,602
|$22,708
|$25,281
|Rough
|$19,849
|$21,870
|$24,330
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,906
|$19,056
|$21,698
|Clean
|$16,613
|$18,723
|$21,312
|Average
|$16,027
|$18,057
|$20,539
|Rough
|$15,441
|$17,391
|$19,767
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,427
|$20,661
|$23,404
|Clean
|$18,108
|$20,299
|$22,988
|Average
|$17,469
|$19,577
|$22,155
|Rough
|$16,830
|$18,855
|$21,321
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,270
|$23,454
|$26,138
|Clean
|$20,902
|$23,044
|$25,673
|Average
|$20,165
|$22,225
|$24,743
|Rough
|$19,427
|$21,405
|$23,812
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,769
|$17,831
|$20,364
|Clean
|$15,496
|$17,519
|$20,002
|Average
|$14,949
|$16,896
|$19,277
|Rough
|$14,403
|$16,273
|$18,552
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,551
|$19,756
|$22,466
|Clean
|$17,247
|$19,411
|$22,067
|Average
|$16,638
|$18,721
|$21,267
|Rough
|$16,030
|$18,030
|$20,467
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,188
|$19,345
|$21,994
|Clean
|$16,890
|$19,007
|$21,603
|Average
|$16,295
|$18,331
|$20,820
|Rough
|$15,699
|$17,655
|$20,037
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,449
|$21,789
|$24,663
|Clean
|$19,112
|$21,408
|$24,224
|Average
|$18,438
|$20,647
|$23,346
|Rough
|$17,764
|$19,885
|$22,468
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,920
|$18,010
|$20,579
|Clean
|$15,644
|$17,696
|$20,213
|Average
|$15,092
|$17,066
|$19,480
|Rough
|$14,541
|$16,437
|$18,748
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,654
|$22,807
|$25,454
|Clean
|$20,296
|$22,409
|$25,001
|Average
|$19,580
|$21,611
|$24,094
|Rough
|$18,865
|$20,814
|$23,188
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,954
|$22,002
|$24,521
|Clean
|$19,609
|$21,618
|$24,085
|Average
|$18,917
|$20,849
|$23,212
|Rough
|$18,225
|$20,080
|$22,339
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,937
|$20,880
|$23,271
|Clean
|$18,608
|$20,516
|$22,857
|Average
|$17,952
|$19,786
|$22,028
|Rough
|$17,296
|$19,056
|$21,200
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,361
|$18,463
|$21,046
|Clean
|$16,077
|$18,141
|$20,671
|Average
|$15,510
|$17,495
|$19,922
|Rough
|$14,943
|$16,850
|$19,173
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,903
|$16,889
|$19,328
|Clean
|$14,645
|$16,593
|$18,984
|Average
|$14,128
|$16,003
|$18,296
|Rough
|$13,612
|$15,413
|$17,608