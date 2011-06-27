Estimated values
1990 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,430
|$1,865
|Clean
|$553
|$1,261
|$1,645
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Camry Deluxe 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Camry Deluxe 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Camry Deluxe 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
