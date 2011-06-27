Estimated values
2005 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$2,986
|$3,472
|Clean
|$1,878
|$2,673
|$3,108
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,048
|$2,379
|Rough
|$989
|$1,423
|$1,650
Estimated values
2005 Cadillac DeVille Livery Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,553
|$2,856
|Clean
|$1,795
|$2,286
|$2,557
|Average
|$1,370
|$1,751
|$1,957
|Rough
|$945
|$1,217
|$1,357
Estimated values
2005 Cadillac DeVille DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,149
|$3,184
|$3,753
|Clean
|$1,921
|$2,851
|$3,359
|Average
|$1,467
|$2,184
|$2,572
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,518
|$1,784
Estimated values
2005 Cadillac DeVille DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,008
|$2,514
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,796
|$2,251
|$2,502
|Average
|$1,371
|$1,724
|$1,915
|Rough
|$946
|$1,198
|$1,328