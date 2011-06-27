  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$2,986$3,472
Clean$1,878$2,673$3,108
Average$1,434$2,048$2,379
Rough$989$1,423$1,650
2005 Cadillac DeVille Livery Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$2,007$2,553$2,856
Clean$1,795$2,286$2,557
Average$1,370$1,751$1,957
Rough$945$1,217$1,357
2005 Cadillac DeVille DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$2,149$3,184$3,753
Clean$1,921$2,851$3,359
Average$1,467$2,184$2,572
Rough$1,012$1,518$1,784
2005 Cadillac DeVille DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$2,008$2,514$2,795
Clean$1,796$2,251$2,502
Average$1,371$1,724$1,915
Rough$946$1,198$1,328
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Cadillac DeVille on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Cadillac DeVille with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,878 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,673 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Cadillac DeVille. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Cadillac DeVille and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Cadillac DeVille ranges from $989 to $3,472, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Cadillac DeVille is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.