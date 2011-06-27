  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Terrain
  4. Used 2013 GMC Terrain
  5. Appraisal value

2013 GMC Terrain Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,274$9,344$11,063
Clean$6,976$8,952$10,585
Average$6,381$8,168$9,630
Rough$5,785$7,384$8,676
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,020$10,244$12,092
Clean$7,691$9,814$11,570
Average$7,035$8,955$10,527
Rough$6,378$8,096$9,483
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,099$12,698$14,860
Clean$9,685$12,165$14,218
Average$8,859$11,100$12,936
Rough$8,032$10,035$11,653
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,946$11,307$13,269
Clean$8,580$10,833$12,697
Average$7,847$9,884$11,552
Rough$7,115$8,936$10,406
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,660$12,161$14,242
Clean$9,264$11,651$13,628
Average$8,473$10,631$12,398
Rough$7,683$9,611$11,169
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,113$10,322$12,158
Clean$7,781$9,889$11,633
Average$7,117$9,023$10,584
Rough$6,452$8,157$9,535
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,577$9,612$11,304
Clean$7,266$9,209$10,816
Average$6,646$8,403$9,841
Rough$6,026$7,596$8,865
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,439$10,697$12,574
Clean$8,093$10,248$12,031
Average$7,402$9,351$10,946
Rough$6,711$8,454$9,861
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,662$9,804$11,585
Clean$7,349$9,393$11,085
Average$6,722$8,570$10,085
Rough$6,094$7,748$9,085
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,723$13,466$15,747
Clean$10,284$12,901$15,068
Average$9,406$11,772$13,708
Rough$8,528$10,642$12,349
Sell my 2013 GMC Terrain with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Terrain near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,952 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Terrain is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,952 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 GMC Terrain, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,952 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 GMC Terrain. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 GMC Terrain and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 GMC Terrain ranges from $5,785 to $11,063, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 GMC Terrain is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.