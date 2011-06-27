Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,274
|$9,344
|$11,063
|Clean
|$6,976
|$8,952
|$10,585
|Average
|$6,381
|$8,168
|$9,630
|Rough
|$5,785
|$7,384
|$8,676
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,020
|$10,244
|$12,092
|Clean
|$7,691
|$9,814
|$11,570
|Average
|$7,035
|$8,955
|$10,527
|Rough
|$6,378
|$8,096
|$9,483
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,099
|$12,698
|$14,860
|Clean
|$9,685
|$12,165
|$14,218
|Average
|$8,859
|$11,100
|$12,936
|Rough
|$8,032
|$10,035
|$11,653
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,946
|$11,307
|$13,269
|Clean
|$8,580
|$10,833
|$12,697
|Average
|$7,847
|$9,884
|$11,552
|Rough
|$7,115
|$8,936
|$10,406
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,660
|$12,161
|$14,242
|Clean
|$9,264
|$11,651
|$13,628
|Average
|$8,473
|$10,631
|$12,398
|Rough
|$7,683
|$9,611
|$11,169
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,113
|$10,322
|$12,158
|Clean
|$7,781
|$9,889
|$11,633
|Average
|$7,117
|$9,023
|$10,584
|Rough
|$6,452
|$8,157
|$9,535
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,577
|$9,612
|$11,304
|Clean
|$7,266
|$9,209
|$10,816
|Average
|$6,646
|$8,403
|$9,841
|Rough
|$6,026
|$7,596
|$8,865
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,439
|$10,697
|$12,574
|Clean
|$8,093
|$10,248
|$12,031
|Average
|$7,402
|$9,351
|$10,946
|Rough
|$6,711
|$8,454
|$9,861
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,662
|$9,804
|$11,585
|Clean
|$7,349
|$9,393
|$11,085
|Average
|$6,722
|$8,570
|$10,085
|Rough
|$6,094
|$7,748
|$9,085
Estimated values
2013 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,723
|$13,466
|$15,747
|Clean
|$10,284
|$12,901
|$15,068
|Average
|$9,406
|$11,772
|$13,708
|Rough
|$8,528
|$10,642
|$12,349