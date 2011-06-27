Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,372
|$23,698
|$26,953
|Clean
|$19,656
|$22,859
|$25,976
|Average
|$18,224
|$21,181
|$24,023
|Rough
|$16,791
|$19,503
|$22,070
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,698
|$27,609
|$30,472
|Clean
|$23,829
|$26,631
|$29,368
|Average
|$22,093
|$24,676
|$27,160
|Rough
|$20,357
|$22,721
|$24,951
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,079
|$32,590
|$36,039
|Clean
|$28,057
|$31,436
|$34,733
|Average
|$26,012
|$29,128
|$32,121
|Rough
|$23,968
|$26,820
|$29,510
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,345
|$19,284
|$22,157
|Clean
|$15,770
|$18,602
|$21,354
|Average
|$14,621
|$17,236
|$19,749
|Rough
|$13,472
|$15,870
|$18,143
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,756
|$26,090
|$29,358
|Clean
|$21,956
|$25,166
|$28,295
|Average
|$20,356
|$23,319
|$26,167
|Rough
|$18,756
|$21,471
|$24,040
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,769
|$25,865
|$28,904
|Clean
|$21,969
|$24,950
|$27,857
|Average
|$20,368
|$23,118
|$25,763
|Rough
|$18,767
|$21,287
|$23,668
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,704
|$21,651
|$24,536
|Clean
|$18,046
|$20,884
|$23,647
|Average
|$16,731
|$19,351
|$21,869
|Rough
|$15,416
|$17,818
|$20,091
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,738
|$20,550
|$23,304
|Clean
|$17,114
|$19,822
|$22,460
|Average
|$15,867
|$18,367
|$20,771
|Rough
|$14,620
|$16,912
|$19,082
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,115
|$26,357
|$29,537
|Clean
|$22,303
|$25,424
|$28,467
|Average
|$20,677
|$23,557
|$26,326
|Rough
|$19,052
|$21,691
|$24,186
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,188
|$21,141
|$24,030
|Clean
|$17,549
|$20,393
|$23,159
|Average
|$16,270
|$18,896
|$21,418
|Rough
|$14,991
|$17,398
|$19,677
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,114
|$18,941
|$21,705
|Clean
|$15,548
|$18,270
|$20,919
|Average
|$14,415
|$16,929
|$19,346
|Rough
|$13,282
|$15,588
|$17,773
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,883
|$24,292
|$27,628
|Clean
|$20,149
|$23,432
|$26,627
|Average
|$18,681
|$21,712
|$24,625
|Rough
|$17,212
|$19,992
|$22,623
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,469
|$16,063
|$18,598
|Clean
|$12,995
|$15,495
|$17,924
|Average
|$12,048
|$14,357
|$16,576
|Rough
|$11,101
|$13,220
|$15,228
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,690
|$25,231
|$28,696
|Clean
|$20,928
|$24,337
|$27,657
|Average
|$19,403
|$22,551
|$25,577
|Rough
|$17,878
|$20,764
|$23,498
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,710
|$25,093
|$28,406
|Clean
|$20,946
|$24,204
|$27,377
|Average
|$19,420
|$22,428
|$25,319
|Rough
|$17,894
|$20,651
|$23,260
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,248
|$21,227
|$24,143
|Clean
|$17,607
|$20,476
|$23,268
|Average
|$16,324
|$18,972
|$21,519
|Rough
|$15,041
|$17,469
|$19,769
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,905
|$30,299
|$33,633
|Clean
|$25,960
|$29,226
|$32,415
|Average
|$24,068
|$27,081
|$29,977
|Rough
|$22,176
|$24,935
|$27,540
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,754
|$17,317
|$19,824
|Clean
|$14,235
|$16,704
|$19,105
|Average
|$13,198
|$15,478
|$17,669
|Rough
|$12,161
|$14,252
|$16,232
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,988
|$24,150
|$27,247
|Clean
|$20,250
|$23,295
|$26,259
|Average
|$18,775
|$21,585
|$24,285
|Rough
|$17,299
|$19,875
|$22,311
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,517
|$28,108
|$31,628
|Clean
|$23,655
|$27,113
|$30,482
|Average
|$21,932
|$25,122
|$28,190
|Rough
|$20,208
|$23,132
|$25,898
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,154
|$20,046
|$22,875
|Clean
|$16,551
|$19,337
|$22,046
|Average
|$15,345
|$17,917
|$20,388
|Rough
|$14,139
|$16,498
|$18,731
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,601
|$21,477
|$24,294
|Clean
|$17,947
|$20,717
|$23,414
|Average
|$16,639
|$19,196
|$21,653
|Rough
|$15,331
|$17,675
|$19,893
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,816
|$30,172
|$33,469
|Clean
|$25,874
|$29,104
|$32,257
|Average
|$23,988
|$26,967
|$29,831
|Rough
|$22,103
|$24,831
|$27,406
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,263
|$25,218
|$28,116
|Clean
|$21,480
|$24,325
|$27,098
|Average
|$19,915
|$22,539
|$25,060
|Rough
|$18,350
|$20,753
|$23,023
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,800
|$21,677
|$24,496
|Clean
|$18,140
|$20,909
|$23,608
|Average
|$16,818
|$19,374
|$21,833
|Rough
|$15,496
|$17,839
|$20,058
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,041
|$21,910
|$24,721
|Clean
|$18,371
|$21,135
|$23,825
|Average
|$17,033
|$19,583
|$22,034
|Rough
|$15,694
|$18,032
|$20,243
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,906
|$26,086
|$29,205
|Clean
|$22,100
|$25,163
|$28,147
|Average
|$20,490
|$23,315
|$26,031
|Rough
|$18,879
|$21,468
|$23,915
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,631
|$21,447
|$24,208
|Clean
|$17,976
|$20,688
|$23,331
|Average
|$16,666
|$19,169
|$21,576
|Rough
|$15,356
|$17,651
|$19,822
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,358
|$21,322
|$24,223
|Clean
|$17,713
|$20,567
|$23,346
|Average
|$16,422
|$19,057
|$21,590
|Rough
|$15,131
|$17,547
|$19,835
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,953
|$18,744
|$21,475
|Clean
|$15,392
|$18,081
|$20,697
|Average
|$14,271
|$16,753
|$19,140
|Rough
|$13,149
|$15,426
|$17,584
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,625
|$18,185
|$20,690
|Clean
|$15,076
|$17,541
|$19,940
|Average
|$13,978
|$16,253
|$18,441
|Rough
|$12,879
|$14,965
|$16,942
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,027
|$23,095
|$26,100
|Clean
|$19,323
|$22,277
|$25,154
|Average
|$17,915
|$20,642
|$23,263
|Rough
|$16,507
|$19,006
|$21,371
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,504
|$30,170
|$33,764
|Clean
|$25,573
|$29,102
|$32,541
|Average
|$23,709
|$26,965
|$30,094
|Rough
|$21,846
|$24,829
|$27,647
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,108
|$25,330
|$28,488
|Clean
|$21,331
|$24,433
|$27,456
|Average
|$19,777
|$22,639
|$25,392
|Rough
|$18,222
|$20,846
|$23,327
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,823
|$21,895
|$24,902
|Clean
|$18,161
|$21,120
|$24,000
|Average
|$16,838
|$19,569
|$22,195
|Rough
|$15,514
|$18,019
|$20,391
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,454
|$23,623
|$26,725
|Clean
|$19,735
|$22,786
|$25,757
|Average
|$18,297
|$21,114
|$23,820
|Rough
|$16,859
|$19,441
|$21,884
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,675
|$16,876
|$19,033
|Clean
|$14,159
|$16,278
|$18,343
|Average
|$13,127
|$15,083
|$16,964
|Rough
|$12,096
|$13,888
|$15,585
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,413
|$28,803
|$32,130
|Clean
|$24,520
|$27,784
|$30,965
|Average
|$22,733
|$25,744
|$28,637
|Rough
|$20,946
|$23,704
|$26,309
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,591
|$24,872
|$28,087
|Clean
|$20,832
|$23,992
|$27,069
|Average
|$19,314
|$22,230
|$25,034
|Rough
|$17,796
|$20,469
|$22,999
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,195
|$23,492
|$26,718
|Clean
|$19,486
|$22,661
|$25,750
|Average
|$18,066
|$20,997
|$23,814
|Rough
|$16,646
|$19,333
|$21,878
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,833
|$18,271
|$20,659
|Clean
|$15,277
|$17,624
|$19,910
|Average
|$14,164
|$16,330
|$18,413
|Rough
|$13,050
|$15,036
|$16,916
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,787
|$18,565
|$21,283
|Clean
|$15,232
|$17,908
|$20,512
|Average
|$14,122
|$16,593
|$18,969
|Rough
|$13,012
|$15,278
|$17,427
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,224
|$23,107
|$25,934
|Clean
|$19,513
|$22,288
|$24,994
|Average
|$18,091
|$20,652
|$23,115
|Rough
|$16,669
|$19,016
|$21,236
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,175
|$29,138
|$32,054
|Clean
|$25,255
|$28,106
|$30,892
|Average
|$23,415
|$26,043
|$28,570
|Rough
|$21,574
|$23,979
|$26,247
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,008
|$25,601
|$29,117
|Clean
|$21,235
|$24,694
|$28,062
|Average
|$19,687
|$22,881
|$25,952
|Rough
|$18,140
|$21,069
|$23,842
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,917
|$17,741
|$20,499
|Clean
|$14,392
|$17,113
|$19,756
|Average
|$13,343
|$15,856
|$18,271
|Rough
|$12,295
|$14,600
|$16,786
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,774
|$25,512
|$28,202
|Clean
|$21,973
|$24,608
|$27,180
|Average
|$20,372
|$22,802
|$25,137
|Rough
|$18,771
|$20,995
|$23,093
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,487
|$27,836
|$31,121
|Clean
|$23,626
|$26,850
|$29,994
|Average
|$21,904
|$24,879
|$27,739
|Rough
|$20,183
|$22,908
|$25,483
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,683
|$20,562
|$22,414
|Clean
|$18,027
|$19,834
|$21,602
|Average
|$16,713
|$18,378
|$19,978
|Rough
|$15,399
|$16,922
|$18,353
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,016
|$15,492
|$17,910
|Clean
|$12,558
|$14,943
|$17,261
|Average
|$11,643
|$13,846
|$15,963
|Rough
|$10,728
|$12,749
|$14,665
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,143
|$18,959
|$21,712
|Clean
|$15,576
|$18,288
|$20,925
|Average
|$14,441
|$16,945
|$19,352
|Rough
|$13,306
|$15,603
|$17,779
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,908
|$28,129
|$31,290
|Clean
|$24,033
|$27,133
|$30,157
|Average
|$22,282
|$25,141
|$27,889
|Rough
|$20,530
|$23,149
|$25,622
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,646
|$24,811
|$27,913
|Clean
|$20,885
|$23,933
|$26,902
|Average
|$19,363
|$22,176
|$24,879
|Rough
|$17,842
|$20,419
|$22,857
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,002
|$22,087
|$25,106
|Clean
|$18,334
|$21,305
|$24,197
|Average
|$16,998
|$19,741
|$22,377
|Rough
|$15,662
|$18,177
|$20,558
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,170
|$15,768
|$18,305
|Clean
|$12,707
|$15,210
|$17,642
|Average
|$11,781
|$14,093
|$16,315
|Rough
|$10,855
|$12,977
|$14,989
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,274
|$21,027
|$23,724
|Clean
|$17,632
|$20,283
|$22,865
|Average
|$16,347
|$18,794
|$21,145
|Rough
|$15,062
|$17,305
|$19,426
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,585
|$22,483
|$25,323
|Clean
|$18,896
|$21,687
|$24,406
|Average
|$17,519
|$20,095
|$22,571
|Rough
|$16,142
|$18,503
|$20,736
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,401
|$20,611
|$22,784
|Clean
|$17,754
|$19,881
|$21,958
|Average
|$16,461
|$18,422
|$20,307
|Rough
|$15,167
|$16,962
|$18,656
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,007
|$19,783
|$22,500
|Clean
|$16,409
|$19,083
|$21,685
|Average
|$15,214
|$17,682
|$20,055
|Rough
|$14,018
|$16,281
|$18,424
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,789
|$23,939
|$27,024
|Clean
|$20,058
|$23,091
|$26,045
|Average
|$18,597
|$21,396
|$24,086
|Rough
|$17,135
|$19,701
|$22,128
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,332
|$20,076
|$22,763
|Clean
|$16,723
|$19,365
|$21,938
|Average
|$15,505
|$17,944
|$20,289
|Rough
|$14,286
|$16,522
|$18,639
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,503
|$19,159
|$21,758
|Clean
|$15,923
|$18,480
|$20,969
|Average
|$14,762
|$17,124
|$19,393
|Rough
|$13,602
|$15,767
|$17,816
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,572
|$27,839
|$31,047
|Clean
|$23,708
|$26,854
|$29,922
|Average
|$21,981
|$24,882
|$27,672
|Rough
|$20,253
|$22,911
|$25,422
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,502
|$16,184
|$18,804
|Clean
|$13,028
|$15,611
|$18,123
|Average
|$12,078
|$14,465
|$16,760
|Rough
|$11,129
|$13,319
|$15,397
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,361
|$24,284
|$27,152
|Clean
|$20,610
|$23,424
|$26,169
|Average
|$19,108
|$21,705
|$24,201
|Rough
|$17,606
|$19,985
|$22,233
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,875
|$32,223
|$35,518
|Clean
|$27,860
|$31,083
|$34,231
|Average
|$25,830
|$28,801
|$31,657
|Rough
|$23,800
|$26,519
|$29,083
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,424
|$24,494
|$27,503
|Clean
|$20,671
|$23,627
|$26,507
|Average
|$19,165
|$21,892
|$24,514
|Rough
|$17,659
|$20,158
|$22,521
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,320
|$22,033
|$24,695
|Clean
|$18,641
|$21,253
|$23,800
|Average
|$17,283
|$19,693
|$22,011
|Rough
|$15,925
|$18,133
|$20,221
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,678
|$15,309
|$16,914
|Clean
|$13,197
|$14,767
|$16,301
|Average
|$12,236
|$13,683
|$15,076
|Rough
|$11,274
|$12,599
|$13,850
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,170
|$22,185
|$25,139
|Clean
|$18,496
|$21,400
|$24,228
|Average
|$17,148
|$19,829
|$22,406
|Rough
|$15,800
|$18,258
|$20,585
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,888
|$20,831
|$23,711
|Clean
|$17,260
|$20,094
|$22,852
|Average
|$16,002
|$18,619
|$21,134
|Rough
|$14,744
|$17,144
|$19,415
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,385
|$13,345
|$14,298
|Clean
|$11,949
|$12,873
|$13,780
|Average
|$11,079
|$11,928
|$12,744
|Rough
|$10,208
|$10,983
|$11,707
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,526
|$18,999
|$21,424
|Clean
|$15,945
|$18,327
|$20,648
|Average
|$14,783
|$16,981
|$19,095
|Rough
|$13,621
|$15,636
|$17,543
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,447
|$21,458
|$24,406
|Clean
|$17,798
|$20,698
|$23,521
|Average
|$16,501
|$19,179
|$21,753
|Rough
|$15,204
|$17,659
|$19,984
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,188
|$21,141
|$24,030
|Clean
|$17,549
|$20,393
|$23,159
|Average
|$16,270
|$18,896
|$21,418
|Rough
|$14,991
|$17,398
|$19,677