Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,372$23,698$26,953
Clean$19,656$22,859$25,976
Average$18,224$21,181$24,023
Rough$16,791$19,503$22,070
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,698$27,609$30,472
Clean$23,829$26,631$29,368
Average$22,093$24,676$27,160
Rough$20,357$22,721$24,951
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,079$32,590$36,039
Clean$28,057$31,436$34,733
Average$26,012$29,128$32,121
Rough$23,968$26,820$29,510
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,345$19,284$22,157
Clean$15,770$18,602$21,354
Average$14,621$17,236$19,749
Rough$13,472$15,870$18,143
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,756$26,090$29,358
Clean$21,956$25,166$28,295
Average$20,356$23,319$26,167
Rough$18,756$21,471$24,040
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,769$25,865$28,904
Clean$21,969$24,950$27,857
Average$20,368$23,118$25,763
Rough$18,767$21,287$23,668
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,704$21,651$24,536
Clean$18,046$20,884$23,647
Average$16,731$19,351$21,869
Rough$15,416$17,818$20,091
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,738$20,550$23,304
Clean$17,114$19,822$22,460
Average$15,867$18,367$20,771
Rough$14,620$16,912$19,082
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,115$26,357$29,537
Clean$22,303$25,424$28,467
Average$20,677$23,557$26,326
Rough$19,052$21,691$24,186
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,188$21,141$24,030
Clean$17,549$20,393$23,159
Average$16,270$18,896$21,418
Rough$14,991$17,398$19,677
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,114$18,941$21,705
Clean$15,548$18,270$20,919
Average$14,415$16,929$19,346
Rough$13,282$15,588$17,773
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,883$24,292$27,628
Clean$20,149$23,432$26,627
Average$18,681$21,712$24,625
Rough$17,212$19,992$22,623
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,469$16,063$18,598
Clean$12,995$15,495$17,924
Average$12,048$14,357$16,576
Rough$11,101$13,220$15,228
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,690$25,231$28,696
Clean$20,928$24,337$27,657
Average$19,403$22,551$25,577
Rough$17,878$20,764$23,498
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,710$25,093$28,406
Clean$20,946$24,204$27,377
Average$19,420$22,428$25,319
Rough$17,894$20,651$23,260
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,248$21,227$24,143
Clean$17,607$20,476$23,268
Average$16,324$18,972$21,519
Rough$15,041$17,469$19,769
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,905$30,299$33,633
Clean$25,960$29,226$32,415
Average$24,068$27,081$29,977
Rough$22,176$24,935$27,540
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,754$17,317$19,824
Clean$14,235$16,704$19,105
Average$13,198$15,478$17,669
Rough$12,161$14,252$16,232
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,988$24,150$27,247
Clean$20,250$23,295$26,259
Average$18,775$21,585$24,285
Rough$17,299$19,875$22,311
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,517$28,108$31,628
Clean$23,655$27,113$30,482
Average$21,932$25,122$28,190
Rough$20,208$23,132$25,898
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,154$20,046$22,875
Clean$16,551$19,337$22,046
Average$15,345$17,917$20,388
Rough$14,139$16,498$18,731
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,601$21,477$24,294
Clean$17,947$20,717$23,414
Average$16,639$19,196$21,653
Rough$15,331$17,675$19,893
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,816$30,172$33,469
Clean$25,874$29,104$32,257
Average$23,988$26,967$29,831
Rough$22,103$24,831$27,406
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,263$25,218$28,116
Clean$21,480$24,325$27,098
Average$19,915$22,539$25,060
Rough$18,350$20,753$23,023
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,800$21,677$24,496
Clean$18,140$20,909$23,608
Average$16,818$19,374$21,833
Rough$15,496$17,839$20,058
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,041$21,910$24,721
Clean$18,371$21,135$23,825
Average$17,033$19,583$22,034
Rough$15,694$18,032$20,243
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,906$26,086$29,205
Clean$22,100$25,163$28,147
Average$20,490$23,315$26,031
Rough$18,879$21,468$23,915
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,631$21,447$24,208
Clean$17,976$20,688$23,331
Average$16,666$19,169$21,576
Rough$15,356$17,651$19,822
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,358$21,322$24,223
Clean$17,713$20,567$23,346
Average$16,422$19,057$21,590
Rough$15,131$17,547$19,835
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,953$18,744$21,475
Clean$15,392$18,081$20,697
Average$14,271$16,753$19,140
Rough$13,149$15,426$17,584
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,625$18,185$20,690
Clean$15,076$17,541$19,940
Average$13,978$16,253$18,441
Rough$12,879$14,965$16,942
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,027$23,095$26,100
Clean$19,323$22,277$25,154
Average$17,915$20,642$23,263
Rough$16,507$19,006$21,371
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,504$30,170$33,764
Clean$25,573$29,102$32,541
Average$23,709$26,965$30,094
Rough$21,846$24,829$27,647
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,108$25,330$28,488
Clean$21,331$24,433$27,456
Average$19,777$22,639$25,392
Rough$18,222$20,846$23,327
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,823$21,895$24,902
Clean$18,161$21,120$24,000
Average$16,838$19,569$22,195
Rough$15,514$18,019$20,391
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,454$23,623$26,725
Clean$19,735$22,786$25,757
Average$18,297$21,114$23,820
Rough$16,859$19,441$21,884
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,675$16,876$19,033
Clean$14,159$16,278$18,343
Average$13,127$15,083$16,964
Rough$12,096$13,888$15,585
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,413$28,803$32,130
Clean$24,520$27,784$30,965
Average$22,733$25,744$28,637
Rough$20,946$23,704$26,309
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,591$24,872$28,087
Clean$20,832$23,992$27,069
Average$19,314$22,230$25,034
Rough$17,796$20,469$22,999
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,195$23,492$26,718
Clean$19,486$22,661$25,750
Average$18,066$20,997$23,814
Rough$16,646$19,333$21,878
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,833$18,271$20,659
Clean$15,277$17,624$19,910
Average$14,164$16,330$18,413
Rough$13,050$15,036$16,916
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,787$18,565$21,283
Clean$15,232$17,908$20,512
Average$14,122$16,593$18,969
Rough$13,012$15,278$17,427
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,224$23,107$25,934
Clean$19,513$22,288$24,994
Average$18,091$20,652$23,115
Rough$16,669$19,016$21,236
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,175$29,138$32,054
Clean$25,255$28,106$30,892
Average$23,415$26,043$28,570
Rough$21,574$23,979$26,247
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,008$25,601$29,117
Clean$21,235$24,694$28,062
Average$19,687$22,881$25,952
Rough$18,140$21,069$23,842
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,917$17,741$20,499
Clean$14,392$17,113$19,756
Average$13,343$15,856$18,271
Rough$12,295$14,600$16,786
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,774$25,512$28,202
Clean$21,973$24,608$27,180
Average$20,372$22,802$25,137
Rough$18,771$20,995$23,093
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,487$27,836$31,121
Clean$23,626$26,850$29,994
Average$21,904$24,879$27,739
Rough$20,183$22,908$25,483
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,683$20,562$22,414
Clean$18,027$19,834$21,602
Average$16,713$18,378$19,978
Rough$15,399$16,922$18,353
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,016$15,492$17,910
Clean$12,558$14,943$17,261
Average$11,643$13,846$15,963
Rough$10,728$12,749$14,665
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,143$18,959$21,712
Clean$15,576$18,288$20,925
Average$14,441$16,945$19,352
Rough$13,306$15,603$17,779
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,908$28,129$31,290
Clean$24,033$27,133$30,157
Average$22,282$25,141$27,889
Rough$20,530$23,149$25,622
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,646$24,811$27,913
Clean$20,885$23,933$26,902
Average$19,363$22,176$24,879
Rough$17,842$20,419$22,857
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,002$22,087$25,106
Clean$18,334$21,305$24,197
Average$16,998$19,741$22,377
Rough$15,662$18,177$20,558
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,170$15,768$18,305
Clean$12,707$15,210$17,642
Average$11,781$14,093$16,315
Rough$10,855$12,977$14,989
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,274$21,027$23,724
Clean$17,632$20,283$22,865
Average$16,347$18,794$21,145
Rough$15,062$17,305$19,426
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,585$22,483$25,323
Clean$18,896$21,687$24,406
Average$17,519$20,095$22,571
Rough$16,142$18,503$20,736
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,401$20,611$22,784
Clean$17,754$19,881$21,958
Average$16,461$18,422$20,307
Rough$15,167$16,962$18,656
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,007$19,783$22,500
Clean$16,409$19,083$21,685
Average$15,214$17,682$20,055
Rough$14,018$16,281$18,424
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,789$23,939$27,024
Clean$20,058$23,091$26,045
Average$18,597$21,396$24,086
Rough$17,135$19,701$22,128
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,332$20,076$22,763
Clean$16,723$19,365$21,938
Average$15,505$17,944$20,289
Rough$14,286$16,522$18,639
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,503$19,159$21,758
Clean$15,923$18,480$20,969
Average$14,762$17,124$19,393
Rough$13,602$15,767$17,816
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,572$27,839$31,047
Clean$23,708$26,854$29,922
Average$21,981$24,882$27,672
Rough$20,253$22,911$25,422
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,502$16,184$18,804
Clean$13,028$15,611$18,123
Average$12,078$14,465$16,760
Rough$11,129$13,319$15,397
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,361$24,284$27,152
Clean$20,610$23,424$26,169
Average$19,108$21,705$24,201
Rough$17,606$19,985$22,233
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,875$32,223$35,518
Clean$27,860$31,083$34,231
Average$25,830$28,801$31,657
Rough$23,800$26,519$29,083
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,424$24,494$27,503
Clean$20,671$23,627$26,507
Average$19,165$21,892$24,514
Rough$17,659$20,158$22,521
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,320$22,033$24,695
Clean$18,641$21,253$23,800
Average$17,283$19,693$22,011
Rough$15,925$18,133$20,221
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,678$15,309$16,914
Clean$13,197$14,767$16,301
Average$12,236$13,683$15,076
Rough$11,274$12,599$13,850
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,170$22,185$25,139
Clean$18,496$21,400$24,228
Average$17,148$19,829$22,406
Rough$15,800$18,258$20,585
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,888$20,831$23,711
Clean$17,260$20,094$22,852
Average$16,002$18,619$21,134
Rough$14,744$17,144$19,415
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,385$13,345$14,298
Clean$11,949$12,873$13,780
Average$11,079$11,928$12,744
Rough$10,208$10,983$11,707
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,526$18,999$21,424
Clean$15,945$18,327$20,648
Average$14,783$16,981$19,095
Rough$13,621$15,636$17,543
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,447$21,458$24,406
Clean$17,798$20,698$23,521
Average$16,501$19,179$21,753
Rough$15,204$17,659$19,984
Estimated values
2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,188$21,141$24,030
Clean$17,549$20,393$23,159
Average$16,270$18,896$21,418
Rough$14,991$17,398$19,677
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,707 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,210 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,707 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,210 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,707 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,210 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ram 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ram 1500 ranges from $10,855 to $18,305, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.