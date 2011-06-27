Estimated values
2008 Ford Focus SES 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$3,114
|$3,697
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,848
|$3,383
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,317
|$2,756
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,785
|$2,130
Estimated values
2008 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,715
|$3,183
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,483
|$2,913
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,019
|$2,373
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,556
|$1,834
Estimated values
2008 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$2,919
|$3,422
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,670
|$3,132
|Average
|$1,465
|$2,171
|$2,552
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,673
|$1,972
Estimated values
2008 Ford Focus SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$2,796
|$3,279
|Clean
|$1,738
|$2,557
|$3,001
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,079
|$2,445
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,602
|$1,889
Estimated values
2008 Ford Focus SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,979
|$2,814
|$3,269
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,574
|$2,992
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,093
|$2,437
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,613
|$1,883
Estimated values
2008 Ford Focus S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,541
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,324
|$2,705
|Average
|$1,310
|$1,890
|$2,204
|Rough
|$997
|$1,456
|$1,703