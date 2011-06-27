Estimated values
2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,030
|$24,619
|$26,279
|Clean
|$22,445
|$23,986
|$25,594
|Average
|$21,277
|$22,720
|$24,223
|Rough
|$20,109
|$21,455
|$22,852
Estimated values
2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,738
|$26,361
|$28,057
|Clean
|$24,110
|$25,683
|$27,325
|Average
|$22,855
|$24,328
|$25,862
|Rough
|$21,600
|$22,973
|$24,399
Estimated values
2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,877
|$25,324
|$26,837
|Clean
|$23,271
|$24,673
|$26,137
|Average
|$22,060
|$23,371
|$24,737
|Rough
|$20,849
|$22,069
|$23,338
Estimated values
2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,139
|$27,631
|$29,191
|Clean
|$25,476
|$26,921
|$28,430
|Average
|$24,150
|$25,500
|$26,907
|Rough
|$22,824
|$24,080
|$25,385
Estimated values
2017 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,718
|$22,320
|$23,993
|Clean
|$20,193
|$21,746
|$23,367
|Average
|$19,142
|$20,599
|$22,116
|Rough
|$18,090
|$19,451
|$20,864