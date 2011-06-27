  1. Home
2019 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,952$18,924$21,336
Clean$16,651$18,586$20,952
Average$16,050$17,909$20,183
Rough$15,449$17,233$19,415
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,900$19,908$22,363
Clean$17,583$19,552$21,961
Average$16,948$18,840$21,156
Rough$16,313$18,129$20,351
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,925$22,063$24,676
Clean$19,571$21,669$24,232
Average$18,865$20,880$23,344
Rough$18,158$20,091$22,455
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,758$30,106$32,975
Clean$27,265$29,568$32,381
Average$26,281$28,492$31,194
Rough$25,296$27,415$30,007
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,747$24,924$27,584
Clean$22,344$24,478$27,088
Average$21,537$23,587$26,095
Rough$20,730$22,696$25,102
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,567$24,636$27,163
Clean$22,167$24,195$26,674
Average$21,366$23,315$25,696
Rough$20,566$22,434$24,719
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,992$24,256$27,022
Clean$21,602$23,822$26,536
Average$20,822$22,955$25,563
Rough$20,042$22,088$24,590
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,244$18,221$20,638
Clean$15,956$17,896$20,266
Average$15,380$17,244$19,524
Rough$14,803$16,593$18,781
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,708$29,050$31,911
Clean$26,235$28,531$31,337
Average$25,287$27,493$30,188
Rough$24,340$26,454$29,039
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,291$23,513$26,228
Clean$20,914$23,092$25,755
Average$20,159$22,252$24,811
Rough$19,403$21,411$23,867
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,324$20,337$22,797
Clean$17,999$19,974$22,387
Average$17,349$19,247$21,566
Rough$16,699$18,520$20,745
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,348$21,345$23,788
Clean$19,004$20,964$23,360
Average$18,318$20,201$22,503
Rough$17,632$19,438$21,647
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,775$22,885$25,464
Clean$20,407$22,476$25,005
Average$19,670$21,658$24,089
Rough$18,933$20,840$23,172
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,526$26,675$29,301
Clean$24,091$26,198$28,774
Average$23,221$25,245$27,719
Rough$22,351$24,291$26,664
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,385$27,544$30,183
Clean$24,935$27,052$29,640
Average$24,034$26,067$28,553
Rough$23,134$25,082$27,467
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,651 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,586 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,651 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,586 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,651 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,586 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Kia Sorento ranges from $15,449 to $21,336, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.