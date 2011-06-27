Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,952
|$18,924
|$21,336
|Clean
|$16,651
|$18,586
|$20,952
|Average
|$16,050
|$17,909
|$20,183
|Rough
|$15,449
|$17,233
|$19,415
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,900
|$19,908
|$22,363
|Clean
|$17,583
|$19,552
|$21,961
|Average
|$16,948
|$18,840
|$21,156
|Rough
|$16,313
|$18,129
|$20,351
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,925
|$22,063
|$24,676
|Clean
|$19,571
|$21,669
|$24,232
|Average
|$18,865
|$20,880
|$23,344
|Rough
|$18,158
|$20,091
|$22,455
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,758
|$30,106
|$32,975
|Clean
|$27,265
|$29,568
|$32,381
|Average
|$26,281
|$28,492
|$31,194
|Rough
|$25,296
|$27,415
|$30,007
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,747
|$24,924
|$27,584
|Clean
|$22,344
|$24,478
|$27,088
|Average
|$21,537
|$23,587
|$26,095
|Rough
|$20,730
|$22,696
|$25,102
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,567
|$24,636
|$27,163
|Clean
|$22,167
|$24,195
|$26,674
|Average
|$21,366
|$23,315
|$25,696
|Rough
|$20,566
|$22,434
|$24,719
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,992
|$24,256
|$27,022
|Clean
|$21,602
|$23,822
|$26,536
|Average
|$20,822
|$22,955
|$25,563
|Rough
|$20,042
|$22,088
|$24,590
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,244
|$18,221
|$20,638
|Clean
|$15,956
|$17,896
|$20,266
|Average
|$15,380
|$17,244
|$19,524
|Rough
|$14,803
|$16,593
|$18,781
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,708
|$29,050
|$31,911
|Clean
|$26,235
|$28,531
|$31,337
|Average
|$25,287
|$27,493
|$30,188
|Rough
|$24,340
|$26,454
|$29,039
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,291
|$23,513
|$26,228
|Clean
|$20,914
|$23,092
|$25,755
|Average
|$20,159
|$22,252
|$24,811
|Rough
|$19,403
|$21,411
|$23,867
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,324
|$20,337
|$22,797
|Clean
|$17,999
|$19,974
|$22,387
|Average
|$17,349
|$19,247
|$21,566
|Rough
|$16,699
|$18,520
|$20,745
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,348
|$21,345
|$23,788
|Clean
|$19,004
|$20,964
|$23,360
|Average
|$18,318
|$20,201
|$22,503
|Rough
|$17,632
|$19,438
|$21,647
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,775
|$22,885
|$25,464
|Clean
|$20,407
|$22,476
|$25,005
|Average
|$19,670
|$21,658
|$24,089
|Rough
|$18,933
|$20,840
|$23,172
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,526
|$26,675
|$29,301
|Clean
|$24,091
|$26,198
|$28,774
|Average
|$23,221
|$25,245
|$27,719
|Rough
|$22,351
|$24,291
|$26,664
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,385
|$27,544
|$30,183
|Clean
|$24,935
|$27,052
|$29,640
|Average
|$24,034
|$26,067
|$28,553
|Rough
|$23,134
|$25,082
|$27,467