Black Book Value - Decoding Black Book Car Value

There are a number of "book values" out there to help used car owners get an accurate appraisal of their car, SUV or truck. The term comes from a time when the used car values were printed on paper. In this article we'll mostly be talking about the Black Book, but there are also red and blue ones, which is where Kelley Blue Book comes from.

"Black Book" tends to come up often in online searches, and you may have heard it mentioned at the dealership when getting your car appraised. But what exactly is it? And is it something you should focus on? Here are a few frequently asked questions about Black Book and some of its competitors.