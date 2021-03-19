  1. Home
Black Book Value - Decoding Black Book Car Value

Edmunds logo

by Edmunds

March 19th, 2021

There are a number of "book values" out there to help used car owners get an accurate appraisal of their car, SUV or truck. The term comes from a time when the used car values were printed on paper. In this article we'll mostly be talking about the Black Book, but there are also red and blue ones, which is where Kelley Blue Book comes from.

"Black Book" tends to come up often in online searches, and you may have heard it mentioned at the dealership when getting your car appraised. But what exactly is it? And is it something you should focus on? Here are a few frequently asked questions about Black Book and some of its competitors.

What is the Black Book value of a car?

Black Book is a valuation website that provides data and car values primarily to dealerships. It was founded in 1955 and is now based out of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Black Book provides a method for dealers to check the value of a trade-in, look at wholesale prices at auctions, and help determine what to charge for a used car or truck. The average consumer isn't able to get a Black Book price, but luckily we can provide an even better option for you on Edmunds. Visit our appraisal page to get an accurate value on your car, plus the option to get a cash offer that can be redeemed at a participating dealer.

What is the difference between Blue Book and Black Book values?

Though they are sometimes mistakenly used interchangeably, Black Book is an automotive industry tool aimed primarily at dealerships, while Kelley Blue Book is directed at the average consumer. A consumer would use Kelley Blue Book to determine his or her car's trade-in value, browse new and used car listings, and get in touch with a dealership to get more information on a given vehicle. As for Black Book, a dealer would use it to establish the value of a trade-in or determine an accurate price for a used car.

Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds and Black Book all look at millions of data points from dealer and auction sales to determine the market value of a vehicle. Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds both offer the option to get an instant offer on your vehicle.

How can I check the value of my car?

To check the value of your car or truck, you'll need to know its make, model, mileage and what options are installed. On Edmunds you can also use your vehicle identification number or license plate to begin the valuation process. Once you have this information, you can not only check the value of your vehicle but also get an instant cash offer that can be redeemed at a participating dealer near you.

What is the difference between RedBook and Black Book car values?

RedBook is an Australian vehicle valuation and information website. RedBook has a history in print dating back to the 1940s. It has since expanded to New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand and China. Black Book is an American company that provides car values primarily to dealerships. It was founded in 1955 and is now based out of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

If you were a car shopper in the Asia-Pacific region looking to determine the trade-in value of your vehicle, you'd likely use RedBook. If you were a car dealer in the U.S., Black Book would be one of many tools you'd use to determine the value of a vehicle on your lot. Most typical car shoppers would not have access to Black Book, so they'd have to use another tool.

Here on Edmunds, we can both determine the value of your vehicle and provide you with an instant cash offer on your trade-in.

Do I need the Black Book value to get a good deal on a car?

No. In fact, you're not likely to get the Black Book price in the first place since it is an exclusive product for dealers. Instead, you'll want to look at other resources for new and used car pricing information. The good news is that you're already in the right place — Edmunds has all that and more.

