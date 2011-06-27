Estimated values
2012 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,475
|$5,984
|$7,193
|Clean
|$4,167
|$5,579
|$6,690
|Average
|$3,551
|$4,767
|$5,684
|Rough
|$2,936
|$3,955
|$4,679
2012 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,961
|$6,817
|$8,300
|Clean
|$4,619
|$6,355
|$7,720
|Average
|$3,937
|$5,431
|$6,559
|Rough
|$3,254
|$4,506
|$5,398
2012 Kia Optima EX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,929
|$8,019
|$9,690
|Clean
|$5,522
|$7,475
|$9,012
|Average
|$4,706
|$6,387
|$7,657
|Rough
|$3,890
|$5,300
|$6,302
2012 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,275
|$8,674
|$10,586
|Clean
|$5,844
|$8,086
|$9,846
|Average
|$4,980
|$6,910
|$8,366
|Rough
|$4,117
|$5,733
|$6,885
2012 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,647
|$7,697
|$9,334
|Clean
|$5,259
|$7,175
|$8,681
|Average
|$4,482
|$6,131
|$7,376
|Rough
|$3,705
|$5,087
|$6,071
2012 Kia Optima Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,030
|$7,010
|$8,587
|Clean
|$4,684
|$6,535
|$7,987
|Average
|$3,992
|$5,584
|$6,786
|Rough
|$3,300
|$4,633
|$5,585