Estimated values
1994 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$669
|$1,380
|$1,760
|Clean
|$590
|$1,219
|$1,557
|Average
|$432
|$899
|$1,151
|Rough
|$273
|$578
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$913
|$2,047
|$2,652
|Clean
|$805
|$1,809
|$2,346
|Average
|$589
|$1,333
|$1,734
|Rough
|$373
|$857
|$1,123
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$642
|$1,371
|$1,760
|Clean
|$566
|$1,212
|$1,557
|Average
|$414
|$893
|$1,151
|Rough
|$263
|$574
|$745