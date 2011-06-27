Estimated values
2003 GMC Safari AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,079
|$2,430
|Clean
|$1,310
|$1,918
|$2,242
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,595
|$1,867
|Rough
|$870
|$1,272
|$1,492
Estimated values
2003 GMC Safari Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,282
|$1,958
|$2,320
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,806
|$2,140
|Average
|$984
|$1,502
|$1,782
|Rough
|$786
|$1,198
|$1,424