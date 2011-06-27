Estimated values
2000 GMC Safari SL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,439
|$2,466
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,317
|$2,257
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,840
|$2,253
|Rough
|$830
|$1,422
|$1,762
Estimated values
2000 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,715
|$2,986
|$3,634
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,733
|$3,336
|Average
|$1,280
|$2,227
|$2,739
|Rough
|$989
|$1,721
|$2,142
Estimated values
2000 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$2,005
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,836
|$2,218
|Average
|$895
|$1,496
|$1,821
|Rough
|$692
|$1,156
|$1,424
Estimated values
2000 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,774
|$3,383
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,539
|$3,105
|Average
|$1,180
|$2,069
|$2,549
|Rough
|$912
|$1,599
|$1,994
Estimated values
2000 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,317
|$2,804
|Clean
|$1,244
|$2,121
|$2,574
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,728
|$2,113
|Rough
|$784
|$1,336
|$1,653
Estimated values
2000 GMC Safari SL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$2,242
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,170
|$2,053
|$2,509
|Average
|$954
|$1,673
|$2,060
|Rough
|$737
|$1,293
|$1,611