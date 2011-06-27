Used 2000 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews
Not too bad!
This is our 1st van. It is comfortable, handles well and easily sits 7 average sized adults. The rear AC is a must in south Florida. We use it to tote scuba divers and their gear as well as a personal vehicle. Some of the interior features need to be beefed up to stand normal wear and tear--The hand grip on the pax side dash-the covers on the hinges of the rear seats-the vent covers on the rear AC outlets and the covers on the seatbelt floor attachments.
gm come clean
bought a 2000.early fluid problems and 57000 miles trans failed. the electronic trans has serious flaws. light weak parts destined to fail. the sun and 1870 code /lose reverse/ valves wear out. had tranny problems under warrannty and got the gm run around . the typical ,could not duplicate problem so they didn't fix nothing. now I sit with a $2000 + repair bill. lots of gm vechiles have this tranny. I am tireing of gm's we have no problems additude, and as long as they get past the 36,000 mile warranty. they don't give a hoot the price of these vechicles they should LAST A LOT LONGER. john q public is getting ripped off.
Best mileage for a vehicle this size
No vehicle that can tow 6000 pounds gets better MPG than this van. I bought the 2 wheel (not AWD) version for the mileage. I drive 75 on the freeway with the cruise on and with the city stop and go I get 19.5 mpg on every tank. Less of course if I tow my boat. I work as a mechanic and did not even bother to inspect the van for more than 10 minutes as the original owner had the maint. paperwork. The only things I have had to do is replace the metal strip that holds on the lower trim between the front and rear wheels cost $125. Plastic line cracked under the hood for heater fan selector- free fix and common problem. Oil cooler lines seep but who cares it is common + cheap fix if you do.
Great All Wheel Drive Van
Bought for dog shows. Removed third row and put in my crates. Enough room for 4 people (Captain chairs) and all our stuff for dog shows. Very comfortable to drive and ride in. Must have all wheel drive if you live where there is snow. Gas mileage 15 to 17 in city and 20 to 22 on hwy and 18.9 average. Plan to drive it to the wheels fall off literally.
I'll be sad to see it go
And here I promised myself I wouldn't get attached to this vehicle! We bought it less than 4 years ago when we were expecting our 5th child, knowing we would likely outgrow it in a few years. But I LOVE this van. The battery & alternator have been replaced since we bought it. Otherwise, nothing but regular maintenance. After our 1998 F-150, some of the peripherals like door handles, locks, seatbelt guides feel a bit "cheap" (lighter weight plastic, a few rattles), but it's still holding up fine at 150k. We are now expecting our 7th child so will be moving on to a 15 passenger.
