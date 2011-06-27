  1. Home
Used 1993 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Safari
5(40%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Love my Safari

Lanceoah, 07/01/2008
Have driven all over the States and Canada never let me down. 450000 km so far. Rocker panels have rusted out. The back door handle has disentigrated. Spark plugs are hard to replace. But fun to drive and I'll drive it into the ground

The greatest car, locksmith unit

Joe, 08/08/2008
I have this car for 3 years, I drive it 200 miles a day. With gas prices and car cost, I have put nothing into it, only oil change and brakes. Great buy, $1000 for 3 years of service. I have 250,000 miles on it and not even an oil leak. I love this car

Safari Rocks

Miller, 04/28/2002
We have owned a GMC Safari for seven years and still love it. My only complaint is the space for the passengers feet in the front. The van is spacious and comfortable. I love the built in coolers in the back.

Go on a Safari...in a Safari

DrShadow, 02/27/2002
This van is the absolute motherload. With over 202000 miles, it is still tickin away...no rust, mind you. Van driven to Canada, Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut, NYC, New Mexico, Kansas, Texas, and all those in between there. Ever break down?...dont think so. This is precisely why GM sells more cars that Ford and DaimChrysBenz.

GMC 1993 Review

Mike Welsh, 12/06/2002
This van has about 80% highway miles. There have been no major problems encountered just nuisance ones. We did have the left-front ABS fail on a trip and caused the normal brake system to fail. The ABS sensor cable to the LF wheel broke and ONLY the ABS worked. This was really scary when you hit the brakes and all you got was the ABS sound and response. I asked GM about this and never received an answer. The BOSE CD system had be to replaced ata cost of $300. Talking to other Safari owners it seems the radio/CD unit is to close to the heating ducts.

