Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,552
|$28,138
|$29,930
|Clean
|$25,951
|$27,494
|$29,237
|Average
|$24,750
|$26,206
|$27,850
|Rough
|$23,548
|$24,919
|$26,463
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,393
|$34,960
|$36,731
|Clean
|$32,637
|$34,160
|$35,880
|Average
|$31,126
|$32,560
|$34,178
|Rough
|$29,616
|$30,960
|$32,476
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,162
|$23,841
|$25,739
|Clean
|$21,661
|$23,296
|$25,142
|Average
|$20,658
|$22,205
|$23,950
|Rough
|$19,655
|$21,114
|$22,757
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,760
|$20,248
|$21,930
|Clean
|$18,335
|$19,784
|$21,422
|Average
|$17,487
|$18,858
|$20,406
|Rough
|$16,638
|$17,931
|$19,390
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,998
|$22,908
|$25,067
|Clean
|$20,523
|$22,384
|$24,487
|Average
|$19,573
|$21,335
|$23,325
|Rough
|$18,623
|$20,287
|$22,164
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,427
|$31,903
|$33,571
|Clean
|$29,738
|$31,173
|$32,793
|Average
|$28,362
|$29,713
|$31,238
|Rough
|$26,985
|$28,253
|$29,682
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,420
|$30,911
|$32,597
|Clean
|$28,754
|$30,204
|$31,842
|Average
|$27,423
|$28,789
|$30,331
|Rough
|$26,092
|$27,375
|$28,821
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,226
|$24,800
|$26,579
|Clean
|$22,701
|$24,232
|$25,963
|Average
|$21,650
|$23,097
|$24,732
|Rough
|$20,599
|$21,962
|$23,500
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,762
|$35,216
|$36,859
|Clean
|$32,998
|$34,410
|$36,006
|Average
|$31,471
|$32,799
|$34,298
|Rough
|$29,943
|$31,187
|$32,590
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,871
|$30,450
|$32,234
|Clean
|$28,218
|$29,753
|$31,488
|Average
|$26,912
|$28,360
|$29,994
|Rough
|$25,606
|$26,966
|$28,500
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,010
|$23,562
|$25,317
|Clean
|$21,512
|$23,023
|$24,730
|Average
|$20,516
|$21,945
|$23,557
|Rough
|$19,520
|$20,866
|$22,384
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,980
|$26,557
|$28,338
|Clean
|$24,415
|$25,949
|$27,681
|Average
|$23,285
|$24,734
|$26,368
|Rough
|$22,155
|$23,518
|$25,055
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,580
|$25,596
|$27,874
|Clean
|$23,047
|$25,011
|$27,228
|Average
|$21,980
|$23,839
|$25,936
|Rough
|$20,913
|$22,668
|$24,645
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,285
|$19,013
|$19,835
|Clean
|$17,871
|$18,578
|$19,375
|Average
|$17,044
|$17,707
|$18,456
|Rough
|$16,217
|$16,837
|$17,537
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,548
|$28,129
|$29,916
|Clean
|$25,948
|$27,485
|$29,223
|Average
|$24,747
|$26,198
|$27,837
|Rough
|$23,546
|$24,911
|$26,450
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,641
|$30,220
|$32,006
|Clean
|$27,993
|$29,529
|$31,264
|Average
|$26,697
|$28,146
|$29,781
|Rough
|$25,401
|$26,763
|$28,298
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,588
|$29,196
|$31,013
|Clean
|$26,964
|$28,528
|$30,295
|Average
|$25,715
|$27,192
|$28,858
|Rough
|$24,467
|$25,856
|$27,421
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,660
|$32,232
|$34,007
|Clean
|$29,967
|$31,494
|$33,219
|Average
|$28,580
|$30,019
|$31,643
|Rough
|$27,192
|$28,544
|$30,068
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,974
|$28,555
|$30,342
|Clean
|$26,364
|$27,901
|$29,639
|Average
|$25,143
|$26,595
|$28,233
|Rough
|$23,923
|$25,288
|$26,827
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,662
|$31,126
|$32,780
|Clean
|$28,991
|$30,413
|$32,021
|Average
|$27,649
|$28,989
|$30,502
|Rough
|$26,307
|$27,565
|$28,983
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,838
|$22,415
|$24,198
|Clean
|$20,367
|$21,902
|$23,637
|Average
|$19,424
|$20,877
|$22,516
|Rough
|$18,481
|$19,851
|$21,395
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,476
|$28,969
|$30,656
|Clean
|$26,854
|$28,306
|$29,946
|Average
|$25,611
|$26,980
|$28,525
|Rough
|$24,368
|$25,655
|$27,105