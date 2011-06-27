  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2018 GMC Canyon
  5. Appraisal value

2018 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,552$28,138$29,930
Clean$25,951$27,494$29,237
Average$24,750$26,206$27,850
Rough$23,548$24,919$26,463
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,393$34,960$36,731
Clean$32,637$34,160$35,880
Average$31,126$32,560$34,178
Rough$29,616$30,960$32,476
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,162$23,841$25,739
Clean$21,661$23,296$25,142
Average$20,658$22,205$23,950
Rough$19,655$21,114$22,757
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,760$20,248$21,930
Clean$18,335$19,784$21,422
Average$17,487$18,858$20,406
Rough$16,638$17,931$19,390
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,998$22,908$25,067
Clean$20,523$22,384$24,487
Average$19,573$21,335$23,325
Rough$18,623$20,287$22,164
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,427$31,903$33,571
Clean$29,738$31,173$32,793
Average$28,362$29,713$31,238
Rough$26,985$28,253$29,682
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,420$30,911$32,597
Clean$28,754$30,204$31,842
Average$27,423$28,789$30,331
Rough$26,092$27,375$28,821
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,226$24,800$26,579
Clean$22,701$24,232$25,963
Average$21,650$23,097$24,732
Rough$20,599$21,962$23,500
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,762$35,216$36,859
Clean$32,998$34,410$36,006
Average$31,471$32,799$34,298
Rough$29,943$31,187$32,590
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,871$30,450$32,234
Clean$28,218$29,753$31,488
Average$26,912$28,360$29,994
Rough$25,606$26,966$28,500
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,010$23,562$25,317
Clean$21,512$23,023$24,730
Average$20,516$21,945$23,557
Rough$19,520$20,866$22,384
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,980$26,557$28,338
Clean$24,415$25,949$27,681
Average$23,285$24,734$26,368
Rough$22,155$23,518$25,055
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,580$25,596$27,874
Clean$23,047$25,011$27,228
Average$21,980$23,839$25,936
Rough$20,913$22,668$24,645
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,285$19,013$19,835
Clean$17,871$18,578$19,375
Average$17,044$17,707$18,456
Rough$16,217$16,837$17,537
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,548$28,129$29,916
Clean$25,948$27,485$29,223
Average$24,747$26,198$27,837
Rough$23,546$24,911$26,450
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,641$30,220$32,006
Clean$27,993$29,529$31,264
Average$26,697$28,146$29,781
Rough$25,401$26,763$28,298
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,588$29,196$31,013
Clean$26,964$28,528$30,295
Average$25,715$27,192$28,858
Rough$24,467$25,856$27,421
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,660$32,232$34,007
Clean$29,967$31,494$33,219
Average$28,580$30,019$31,643
Rough$27,192$28,544$30,068
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,974$28,555$30,342
Clean$26,364$27,901$29,639
Average$25,143$26,595$28,233
Rough$23,923$25,288$26,827
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,662$31,126$32,780
Clean$28,991$30,413$32,021
Average$27,649$28,989$30,502
Rough$26,307$27,565$28,983
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,838$22,415$24,198
Clean$20,367$21,902$23,637
Average$19,424$20,877$22,516
Rough$18,481$19,851$21,395
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,476$28,969$30,656
Clean$26,854$28,306$29,946
Average$25,611$26,980$28,525
Rough$24,368$25,655$27,105
Sell my 2018 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,871 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,578 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,871 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,578 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,871 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,578 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 GMC Canyon ranges from $16,217 to $19,835, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.