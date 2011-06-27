Used 2018 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

meets our needs Mike , 08/31/2018 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Wanted a play truck that could also occasionally be put to work and robust enough to tow 6-7000 lbs. Needed space to accommodate 3 grandchildren comfortably. We researched trucks at some length. I did not fit in the Tacoma. Found the Frontier to be a bit dated. The Ridgeline had a lot to recommend it but was not robust enough for all our needs. Liked the F-150 but it was just bigger than we needed and I don't think my wife would have driven it. The three previous gm trucks we have owned have all been durable, trouble free, reliable and long lived (15-22 years and 150-250000 miles) making the Canyon a logical choice. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive and more maneuverable than full sized models. Controls seem well thought out and the informatics are great. SLE cabin is comfortable and does not look cheap. Mileage is a pleasant surprise and the overall 21 mpg includes some towing. The v-6 is competent and the 8 speed transmission is unobtrusive and does not hunt on hills. The cylinder deactivation feature is barely apparent. Worth a look. After 1 year overall milage is above 22. Have never wished it was bigger. No mechanical problems at 14000 mi. Tows well. We are quite pleased with it. Continues tobe aplesant, trouble free truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic Truck, 4 Cylinder diesel Kelly , 08/20/2018 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful After 34 years in either Toyota, Lexus or Land Rover products I ventured out to GMC due to the available diesel engine (fuel economy), easier entry, better towing and incredible cabin comfort. This truck is as quiet as any Lexus I've been in and great ride comfort. I'm not into serious off-road driving anymore so the lower entry height is great. There is only 1 inch difference in ground clearance between my GMC and the Tacoma but it's definitely easier to get into for my wife when she's wearing heels. As for the turbo diesel it's performance is as good as any gas engine in it's class but add the extra torque and now I can tow up to 7600lbs but what's really amazing is averaging over 30 miles per gallon on the highway and 24 or better combined highway/city. My previous Land Rover required premium fuel so the upcharge for diesel is a wash. I figured the extra fuel economy will pay back the additional cost of the diesel engine is about 2 years. In other words this is a quiet, nice truck with great fuel economy, incredible payload all in a midsize truck package that is easier to park than full-size and draws looks wherever it goes. I definitely enjoy the better seating arrangements as the Tacoma always felt like you were sitting just above the floor even with the power seats. Technology wise this truck is way ahead of the Toyota as 4wheel disc brakes are standard on the GMC and Tacoma is still using drum brakes on the rear and no 4wheel disc brake is available. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Could have been a 5 star review tedlaw , 09/26/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Couple of issues with build quality and cheap short cuts with lighting. The A/C system. GM went with the new R 1234yf refrigerant. As such, The A/C compressor is noisy reported as due to the elevated density of the refringent. This was also a problem with the Cadillac XTS. As such, this a distraction to the quietness accolades given for the cabin noise. GM cheapen out on the headlight and did not go with the LEDs or LED tail lights. LED lights alone would have put them over the top when comparing to the Nissan and Toyota. The 4WD button is in a poor location on the left side below the steering wheel and can't be seen easy by the driver. Now got the good. Yes the cabin in general is quite and the truck handles well. It is a please to drive. Would I buy it again given options. Indeed I would. Performance Interior Comfort Value

Denali not necessarily the best value : Tom , 01/16/2019 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Denali overrated and overpriced when you consider the options. Very disappointed that my truck did not have the following: Front parking sensors, no homelink, (garage door opener) cross traffic sensors, power mirrors, no signal indicators in mirrors, running boards (standard on Denali) that are cumbersome to use (PIA) , no LED headlights. These are items I expected to be standard on the Denali and they were not. Buy the Canyon one model down and add the options you prefer and save yourself some $. Your paying a lot for the Denali name......jOn a more positive note I do really like the truck. Quite a good ride, good suspension, steering response very good, and the engine has plenty of power. Wish it had a better growl ! Kind of wimpy sounding. Oh, I almost forgot saying....the front collision avoidance system is a joke. It really does NOTHING meaningful to help avoid a collision. My 2017 Infinity QX 80 safety devices put this truck to shame. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value