  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2007 GMC Acadia
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Acadia
5(62%)4(19%)3(13%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.4
242 reviews
Write a review
See all Acadias for sale
List Price Range
$7,491 - $9,995
Used Acadia for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...49

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The GMC Acadia is Awesome!

Jeff, 01/07/2007
61 of 64 people found this review helpful

We just picked up our loaded GMC Acadia Friday night and are extremely happy. The vehicle is well built inside and out and is a pleasure to drive. Lots of bells and whistles to keep you occupied in your spare time. I'm 6'2" and I have more than enough room. This vehicle drives so smoothly, it feels like your driving 55 when you're really going 85(oops!). Handling is superior to other vehicles we've owned. It's a real head turner when your driving down the road. I saw numerous Envoy owners trying to catch up with us to get a peak. The Acadia will be a real winner for GMC. The motor has more than enough power to get up and go. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. Watch out Soccer Moms!

Report Abuse

Full sized family of 6 fits comfortably

Grown up family of 6, 01/12/2007
39 of 41 people found this review helpful

Just bought. You should go look at car if you have a growing family.The car has standard bucket seats(credit if you want bench) The third seat is removable and the middle row moves foward and back. Adults comfortable in 3rd row. The pricing is like shopping for a Honda. You do not have to pay for all those extra options.They have FD and AWD. It is decieving from the outside and roomy inside. I love it. I also know it is first year out but it has everything I want in a luxury car without the price. Great Job GMC on your crossover. So far good gas mileage . Have not truly broken in yet. Still under the 500 mark.

Report Abuse

Best Vehicle Ever

John, 01/16/2007
45 of 49 people found this review helpful

GMC Has finally got a product that has it all. Comfort, power, body style, and economy! Have owend less than a month, and have been asked about the Acadia almost daily. First vehicle I've ever had that I can say is perfect!

Report Abuse

8 Year 170K mile review

clearwatereq, 05/23/2015
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

And I can honestly say I'd buy another. My red jewel SLT2 has every option available for 2007. It's been a reliable vehicle overall, not 100% problem free though. I replaced the transmission at 60K, steering rack at 50k, water pump at 67k, struts at 80K, and other regular wear and tear items that are normal (ie-brakes) It's been amazingly trouble free for nearly the last 100K. It still looks and drives much like a new vehicle.

Report Abuse

Perfect

Debbie, 01/13/2007
30 of 33 people found this review helpful

My husband and I need the versatility of an SUV with a car like ride. The Acadia is both. Our 3 dogs are comfortable on longer trips. When they are not with us the cargo space is just what we need. With the trailoring package we can take our UTV up to our property in the north country with no problems. We have an extended cab 4x4 truck so the Acadia rounds our options for our diversified lifestyle perfectly. I would highly recommend this vehicle.

Report Abuse
12345...49
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Acadias for sale

Related Used 2007 GMC Acadia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles