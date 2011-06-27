Used 2007 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews

The GMC Acadia is Awesome! Jeff , 01/07/2007 61 of 64 people found this review helpful We just picked up our loaded GMC Acadia Friday night and are extremely happy. The vehicle is well built inside and out and is a pleasure to drive. Lots of bells and whistles to keep you occupied in your spare time. I'm 6'2" and I have more than enough room. This vehicle drives so smoothly, it feels like your driving 55 when you're really going 85(oops!). Handling is superior to other vehicles we've owned. It's a real head turner when your driving down the road. I saw numerous Envoy owners trying to catch up with us to get a peak. The Acadia will be a real winner for GMC. The motor has more than enough power to get up and go. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. Watch out Soccer Moms! Report Abuse

Full sized family of 6 fits comfortably Grown up family of 6 , 01/12/2007 39 of 41 people found this review helpful Just bought. You should go look at car if you have a growing family.The car has standard bucket seats(credit if you want bench) The third seat is removable and the middle row moves foward and back. Adults comfortable in 3rd row. The pricing is like shopping for a Honda. You do not have to pay for all those extra options.They have FD and AWD. It is decieving from the outside and roomy inside. I love it. I also know it is first year out but it has everything I want in a luxury car without the price. Great Job GMC on your crossover. So far good gas mileage . Have not truly broken in yet. Still under the 500 mark. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle Ever John , 01/16/2007 45 of 49 people found this review helpful GMC Has finally got a product that has it all. Comfort, power, body style, and economy! Have owend less than a month, and have been asked about the Acadia almost daily. First vehicle I've ever had that I can say is perfect! Report Abuse

8 Year 170K mile review clearwatereq , 05/23/2015 SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful And I can honestly say I'd buy another. My red jewel SLT2 has every option available for 2007. It's been a reliable vehicle overall, not 100% problem free though. I replaced the transmission at 60K, steering rack at 50k, water pump at 67k, struts at 80K, and other regular wear and tear items that are normal (ie-brakes) It's been amazingly trouble free for nearly the last 100K. It still looks and drives much like a new vehicle. Report Abuse