Used 2007 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews
The GMC Acadia is Awesome!
We just picked up our loaded GMC Acadia Friday night and are extremely happy. The vehicle is well built inside and out and is a pleasure to drive. Lots of bells and whistles to keep you occupied in your spare time. I'm 6'2" and I have more than enough room. This vehicle drives so smoothly, it feels like your driving 55 when you're really going 85(oops!). Handling is superior to other vehicles we've owned. It's a real head turner when your driving down the road. I saw numerous Envoy owners trying to catch up with us to get a peak. The Acadia will be a real winner for GMC. The motor has more than enough power to get up and go. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. Watch out Soccer Moms!
Full sized family of 6 fits comfortably
Just bought. You should go look at car if you have a growing family.The car has standard bucket seats(credit if you want bench) The third seat is removable and the middle row moves foward and back. Adults comfortable in 3rd row. The pricing is like shopping for a Honda. You do not have to pay for all those extra options.They have FD and AWD. It is decieving from the outside and roomy inside. I love it. I also know it is first year out but it has everything I want in a luxury car without the price. Great Job GMC on your crossover. So far good gas mileage . Have not truly broken in yet. Still under the 500 mark.
Best Vehicle Ever
GMC Has finally got a product that has it all. Comfort, power, body style, and economy! Have owend less than a month, and have been asked about the Acadia almost daily. First vehicle I've ever had that I can say is perfect!
8 Year 170K mile review
And I can honestly say I'd buy another. My red jewel SLT2 has every option available for 2007. It's been a reliable vehicle overall, not 100% problem free though. I replaced the transmission at 60K, steering rack at 50k, water pump at 67k, struts at 80K, and other regular wear and tear items that are normal (ie-brakes) It's been amazingly trouble free for nearly the last 100K. It still looks and drives much like a new vehicle.
Perfect
My husband and I need the versatility of an SUV with a car like ride. The Acadia is both. Our 3 dogs are comfortable on longer trips. When they are not with us the cargo space is just what we need. With the trailoring package we can take our UTV up to our property in the north country with no problems. We have an extended cab 4x4 truck so the Acadia rounds our options for our diversified lifestyle perfectly. I would highly recommend this vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Acadia
Related Used 2007 GMC Acadia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana