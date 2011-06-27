Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,878
|$3,984
|$4,581
|Clean
|$2,657
|$3,679
|$4,231
|Average
|$2,216
|$3,071
|$3,532
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,462
|$2,832
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,680
|$3,743
|$4,318
|Clean
|$2,474
|$3,457
|$3,988
|Average
|$2,063
|$2,885
|$3,329
|Rough
|$1,652
|$2,313
|$2,669
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,348
|$4,644
|$5,344
|Clean
|$3,091
|$4,289
|$4,936
|Average
|$2,577
|$3,580
|$4,120
|Rough
|$2,063
|$2,871
|$3,304
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,119
|$4,317
|$4,965
|Clean
|$2,880
|$3,987
|$4,586
|Average
|$2,401
|$3,328
|$3,828
|Rough
|$1,923
|$2,668
|$3,069
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,496
|$4,782
|$5,477
|Clean
|$3,228
|$4,417
|$5,059
|Average
|$2,691
|$3,686
|$4,222
|Rough
|$2,155
|$2,956
|$3,386
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,297
|$4,515
|$5,174
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,170
|$4,779
|Average
|$2,538
|$3,480
|$3,988
|Rough
|$2,032
|$2,791
|$3,198