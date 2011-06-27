  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,878$3,984$4,581
Clean$2,657$3,679$4,231
Average$2,216$3,071$3,532
Rough$1,774$2,462$2,832
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,680$3,743$4,318
Clean$2,474$3,457$3,988
Average$2,063$2,885$3,329
Rough$1,652$2,313$2,669
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,348$4,644$5,344
Clean$3,091$4,289$4,936
Average$2,577$3,580$4,120
Rough$2,063$2,871$3,304
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,119$4,317$4,965
Clean$2,880$3,987$4,586
Average$2,401$3,328$3,828
Rough$1,923$2,668$3,069
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,496$4,782$5,477
Clean$3,228$4,417$5,059
Average$2,691$3,686$4,222
Rough$2,155$2,956$3,386
Estimated values
2007 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,297$4,515$5,174
Clean$3,044$4,170$4,779
Average$2,538$3,480$3,988
Rough$2,032$2,791$3,198
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,474 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,457 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,474 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,457 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,474 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,457 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Acadia ranges from $1,652 to $4,318, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.