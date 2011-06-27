2018 Ford Transit Van Review
Pros & Cons
- Numerous configurations provide plenty of cargo-carrying capability
- Strong and efficient engines
- Pleasant road manners for a van
- Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
- A bit less towing capability than old-school competitors
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Transit Van does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If this is your first time buying a full-size work van in a while, prepare for a shock. Compared to the old Ford E-Series or perhaps one of GM's vans, checking out the 2018 Ford Transit will be like suddenly waking up 20 years in the future. It doesn't fly, but its ease of use, interior versatility and fuel economy were no doubt hard-to-imagine qualities back in the day.
Ford also offers a considerable amount of variation within the Transit line. There are three roof heights, two wheelbases (plus an extra-long version), three strong and efficient engine choices, and plenty of optional equipment to fit your needs. There's even an impressive amount of standard equipment available.
Downsides? It's honestly hard to come up with any besides a relative lack of towing capability compared to its old-school, truck-based competitors, but we're not sure how many businesses really need that. Its rear-wheel-drive layout may also be challenging in snowy climates where the Ram ProMaster's front-wheel-drive layout could be preferred. Overall, though, you're going to be very pleased with the way this van from the future meets your commercial van needs.
2018 Ford Transit Van models
The 2018 Ford Transit is a full-size cargo van. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. There's also an extended-length body available on the long wheelbase.
Depending on the configuration, the Transit comes in 150, 250 and 350 versions that carry increasing gross vehicle weight ratings. Engine choices include a standard 3.7-liter V6 (275 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), an optional turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder (185 hp, 350 lb-ft) and an optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (310 hp, 400 lb-ft). A six-speed transmission is standard on all Transits.
The single trim level comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels; a full-size spare tire; a 60/40-split hinged passenger-side door (low roof) or a sliding passenger-side door (medium and high roofs); cargo area tie-downs; full power accessories (windows, locks and mirrors); keyless entry; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; front air-conditioning; a rearview camera with trailer hitch assist; and a four-speaker audio system with an auxiliary audio jack.
Options can be ordered alone or come as part of packages. Highlights include long-arm exterior mirrors, power-folding mirrors (long or short), various window choices, different axle ratios, dual sliding rear cargo doors, power-retractable running boards, cruise control, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, automatic headlights and wipers, a lane departure warning system, remote engine start, rear air-conditioning and a spray-in liner for the cargo area. Electronic options include Ford Telematics, a simple radio upgrade that includes Bluetooth, and various six-speaker sound system upgrades that include combinations of a 4-inch multifunction display, a CD player, a USB port, Sync (voice-activated media player control along with Bluetooth phone and audio), HD radio and satellite radio. You can also get the Sync 3 infotainment interface with navigation, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and all of those audio upgrades. A heavy-duty trailering package is also offered.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Transit Van.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Transit Van models:
- Lane Keeping Alert
- Warns the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane. A rare feature among work vans.
- Safety Canopy
- Protects the front occupants' heads in a side collision by inflating the side curtain airbags.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Uses the brakes to automatically and subtly counteract strong winds encountered by the ultratall Transit.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Van
Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge