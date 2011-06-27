  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Van
  4. Used 2018 Ford Transit Van
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2018 Ford Transit Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Numerous configurations provide plenty of cargo-carrying capability
  • Strong and efficient engines
  • Pleasant road manners for a van
  • Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
  • A bit less towing capability than old-school competitors
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Ford Transit Van for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$18,995 - $32,777
Used Transit Van for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Transit Van does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim level, so picking a Transit comes down to the style and configuration that meets your needs. How bulky and heavy are your loads, and could walking around inside be helpful to you? Make sure to at least examine all your body options and sample the various engines to know that you're making an informed decision.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If this is your first time buying a full-size work van in a while, prepare for a shock. Compared to the old Ford E-Series or perhaps one of GM's vans, checking out the 2018 Ford Transit will be like suddenly waking up 20 years in the future. It doesn't fly, but its ease of use, interior versatility and fuel economy were no doubt hard-to-imagine qualities back in the day.

Ford also offers a considerable amount of variation within the Transit line. There are three roof heights, two wheelbases (plus an extra-long version), three strong and efficient engine choices, and plenty of optional equipment to fit your needs. There's even an impressive amount of standard equipment available.

Downsides? It's honestly hard to come up with any besides a relative lack of towing capability compared to its old-school, truck-based competitors, but we're not sure how many businesses really need that. Its rear-wheel-drive layout may also be challenging in snowy climates where the Ram ProMaster's front-wheel-drive layout could be preferred. Overall, though, you're going to be very pleased with the way this van from the future meets your commercial van needs.

2018 Ford Transit Van models

The 2018 Ford Transit is a full-size cargo van. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. There's also an extended-length body available on the long wheelbase.

Depending on the configuration, the Transit comes in 150, 250 and 350 versions that carry increasing gross vehicle weight ratings. Engine choices include a standard 3.7-liter V6 (275 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), an optional turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder (185 hp, 350 lb-ft) and an optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (310 hp, 400 lb-ft). A six-speed transmission is standard on all Transits.

The single trim level comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels; a full-size spare tire; a 60/40-split hinged passenger-side door (low roof) or a sliding passenger-side door (medium and high roofs); cargo area tie-downs; full power accessories (windows, locks and mirrors); keyless entry; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; front air-conditioning; a rearview camera with trailer hitch assist; and a four-speaker audio system with an auxiliary audio jack.

Options can be ordered alone or come as part of packages. Highlights include long-arm exterior mirrors, power-folding mirrors (long or short), various window choices, different axle ratios, dual sliding rear cargo doors, power-retractable running boards, cruise control, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, automatic headlights and wipers, a lane departure warning system, remote engine start, rear air-conditioning and a spray-in liner for the cargo area. Electronic options include Ford Telematics, a simple radio upgrade that includes Bluetooth, and various six-speaker sound system upgrades that include combinations of a 4-inch multifunction display, a CD player, a USB port, Sync (voice-activated media player control along with Bluetooth phone and audio), HD radio and satellite radio. You can also get the Sync 3 infotainment interface with navigation, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and all of those audio upgrades. A heavy-duty trailering package is also offered.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2016 Ford Transit Van Cargo Van (3.7L V6 | 6-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

The Transit is much easier to drive and far less trucklike than past work vans. The steering is responsive, there's a relatively tight turning circle, and even the ride is much better. The base V6 offers respectable power, but gasoline and diesel upgrades could be worth a try for bigger jobs.

Comfort

Seating is comfortable enough for a work van, and plenty of creature comforts are available. We've also found the Ford Transit to be relatively quiet for a work van, and its ride is less trucklike — though don't expect minivan levels of plushness.

Interior

The Transit has a much lower step-in height than old-style work vans. Taller roof heights also make it possible to walk upright in the cargo area — not possible in the GM vans. The driving position affords an expansive view of the road ahead, and the standard rearview camera is appreciated.

Utility

No American-brand work van can match the Transit. The most spacious combination allows for 487.3 cubic feet, 20 more than Ram ProMaster and 200 more than GM's vans. Other combinations are comparably huge. Only the pricier Mercedes Sprinter can better it. Towing ranges from 2,900 to 7,500 pounds.

Technology

A standard rearview camera is a huge plus in a work van. There are also a variety of audio system options to keep drivers happy, including the same Sync 3 infotainment system found in other Fords. A lane departure warning system is even available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Transit Van.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Feels smaller than it really is.
Ed,11/08/2018
350 Medium Roof w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
This van is fun to drive, the leather trimmed power seats are comfortable. The 3.5 twin turbo eco boost engine is awesome, no turbo lag, just smooth power. The steering is quick and accurate, it feels like a smaller van. The ride is not as good as the Sprinter, a bit more vibration. The smaller tires don’t help the ride. The cab is cozy but tight, getting to the back is harder than in the Sprinter.
fun
zelda Andrews,10/18/2019
250 High Roof w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
easy to drive great on long trips very happy with all but gas milage.
Owner
Andrew,01/23/2018
250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
love the height no more squating and crawling
The Perfect Surfer Van
Thomas M Altee,11/09/2018
250 Low Roof w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
If you're a surfer this us the van for you. It will hold your entire quiver of surfboards from 12' stand up paddle boards to longboards, fun boards and high performance shortboards with plant of room left over to crash for the next mornings Dawn patrol. My friends call my 250 Transit Cargo van The Space Shuttle. I could rave about this van for weeks but the surf is going off and I'm getting ready tp paddle out. So if you're in the market for the ultimate Surf Life van the Ford Transit 250 cargo rules the line up. Check em' out... Aloha.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Ford Transit Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Transit Van features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Transit Van models:

Lane Keeping Alert
Warns the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane. A rare feature among work vans.
Safety Canopy
Protects the front occupants' heads in a side collision by inflating the side curtain airbags.
Side Wind Stabilization
Uses the brakes to automatically and subtly counteract strong winds encountered by the ultratall Transit.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Ford Transit Van

Used 2018 Ford Transit Van Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Transit Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Van. Available styles include 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Transit Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Transit Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof is priced between $24,995 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 7005 and26847 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof is priced between $23,997 and$32,777 with odometer readings between 108 and23200 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof is priced between $18,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 85146 and85146 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof is priced between $30,988 and$30,988 with odometer readings between 13767 and13767 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Transit Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Transit Van for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2018 Transit Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 108 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Transit Van.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford Transit Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Van for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,608.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,242.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Van for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,705.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Transit Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Transit Van lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles