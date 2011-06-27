Overall rating

If this is your first time buying a full-size work van in a while, prepare for a shock. Compared to the old Ford E-Series or perhaps one of GM's vans, checking out the 2018 Ford Transit will be like suddenly waking up 20 years in the future. It doesn't fly, but its ease of use, interior versatility and fuel economy were no doubt hard-to-imagine qualities back in the day.

Ford also offers a considerable amount of variation within the Transit line. There are three roof heights, two wheelbases (plus an extra-long version), three strong and efficient engine choices, and plenty of optional equipment to fit your needs. There's even an impressive amount of standard equipment available.

Downsides? It's honestly hard to come up with any besides a relative lack of towing capability compared to its old-school, truck-based competitors, but we're not sure how many businesses really need that. Its rear-wheel-drive layout may also be challenging in snowy climates where the Ram ProMaster's front-wheel-drive layout could be preferred. Overall, though, you're going to be very pleased with the way this van from the future meets your commercial van needs.