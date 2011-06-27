Overall rating

If you're a business owner and frequently find yourself needing to move large amounts of equipment or product, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of a full-size cargo van. And as cargo vans go, the 2017 Ford Transit Van is close to being a no-brainer pick. With the Transit, you get your choice of two wheelbases, three body lengths and three roof heights. Go all out and the most spacious combination will give you a massive cargo area with 487.3 cubic feet of storage. This absolutely eclipses the Chevrolet Express Cargo's paltry capacity of 284.4 cubic feet and is just ahead of the Ram ProMaster's 463 cubic feet.

Each new model year brings the all-purpose Transit further away from its forebear, the iconic Econoline. The list of improvements for 2017 is short compared to last year's additions of the Sync 3 infotainment system, dual sliding side doors and standard rearview camera. Still, the new standard wheelbase version of the Transit 350 is sure to entice buyers who carry moderate amounts of heavy materials. There's also new standard equipment (last year's optional LED Compartment Lighting package) and available features (power-retractable running boards to aid cabin ingress and egress).

The 2017 Ford Transit Van is one of the best in its segment, but there are a few others that may be more suitable for your needs. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a little more expensive but offers even more cargo space than the Ford: a class-leading 586 cubic feet. If you need to tow, the Nissan NV is available with a 5.6-liter V8 that tows up to 9,500 pounds, much more than the Transit. The front-drive Ram ProMaster is much less expensive than these options and its smaller size makes it easier to park in congested cities. There's also the Chevrolet Express, but it's quite dated, and its cargo capacity is much lower than rival vans. Overall, though, we highly recommend the 2017 Ford Transit considering its well-rounded nature.

All Transit Vans get stability control, antilock brakes, and frontal, side curtain and front side-impact airbags and a rearview camera as standard equipment. A new standard system called Side Wind Stabilization helps keep the Transit tracking straight if it is hit by wind gusts. Rear parking sensors and a lane departure warning system are options; note that the latter is included with the Sync 3 infotainment upgrade.

In government crash testing, the Transit Van was awarded four out of five stars for front crash protection