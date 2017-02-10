Used 2017 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me

EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey

This outstanding example of a 2017 Ford Transit Van is offered by EMG Auto Sales. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Transit Van speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Transit Van is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2017 Ford Transit Van: Ford has always been a leader in the realm of versatile commercial vehicles, and the Transit is poised to carry that tradition far into the future. In fact, like the E-Series vans before it, the Transit has few rivals. With nearly unlimited configurations and intelligent powertrain options, including a 3.2L turbodiesel, EcoBoost V6, and LPG-compatible V6, the Transit is sure to satisfy the needs of anyone in the market for a full-size, do-anything, carry-everything van. This model sets itself apart with Highly configurable, competent and efficient engines, and impressive capacity

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTYR2CM2HKA86088

Stock: 9939

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020