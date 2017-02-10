Used 2017 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me
- 18,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,942$3,627 Below Market
Liberty Toyota - Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.1, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.1, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: drivers seat, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Sun visors, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out, Axle ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Body side moldings: black, Bumper detail: rear step, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black, Headlight bezel color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Camera system: rearview, Impact sensor: door unlock, Rearview monitor: in mirror, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Upholstery: vinyl, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: partial, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM7HKB13738
Stock: 14082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,500$2,783 Below Market
Dean Arbour Ford Lincoln - Alpena / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CG6HKA45215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,997$2,479 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2017 Ford Transit Van 3dr T-150 148 Med Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYE2CM9HKB12388
Stock: # W6142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 79,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999$1,961 Below Market
Green Light Auto Sales - Seymour / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CG1HKA13238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,841 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,381$4,093 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
This outstanding example of a 2017 Ford Transit Van is offered by EMG Auto Sales. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Transit Van speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Transit Van is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2017 Ford Transit Van: Ford has always been a leader in the realm of versatile commercial vehicles, and the Transit is poised to carry that tradition far into the future. In fact, like the E-Series vans before it, the Transit has few rivals. With nearly unlimited configurations and intelligent powertrain options, including a 3.2L turbodiesel, EcoBoost V6, and LPG-compatible V6, the Transit is sure to satisfy the needs of anyone in the market for a full-size, do-anything, carry-everything van. This model sets itself apart with Highly configurable, competent and efficient engines, and impressive capacity EMG Auto has been in business since 1998 with 2 locations and over 300 cars. A family owned business, focused and determined to extend hospitality to all our clients. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources. Therefore exact Configuration, Color, Certification and Accessories should be used as a guide only and are not guaranteed under any circumstances, for any inaccuracies, claims of losses of any nature. All advertised prices includes all cost to be paid by the consumer, except: Title, Taxes, Registration, License Fees, Insurance, Dealer Prep, Additional Options and include all applicable rebates. Subject to Credit Approval. Every effort is made in order to display accurate and current vehicle information, including Pricing. All vehicles are subjected to prior sale, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting Title and Ownership Confirmation. Inventory is updated daily and subject to change. Not responsible for typographical errors or omissions. To better insure the specific vehicle's availability, call us right away at 732-527-0477 and feel free to ask any questions. EMG-WB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CM2HKA86088
Stock: 9939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 109,749 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,500$1,848 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM4HKA57368
Stock: MA57368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,424$576 Below Market
Carfagno Chevrolet - Plymouth Meeting / Pennsylvania
Meet our One Owner 2017 Ford Transit Van in Oxford White that delivers versatility and capability that is second to none! Powered by a proven 3.7 Liter V6 that generates 275hp while paired with a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for a comfortable ride, easy maneuverability, and excellent fuel economy! This Rear Wheel Drive Van can help your business with ease while offering near 19mpg on the highway and looks like the perfect backdrop for your company logo. You'll see attractive wheels, a low step-in height, and LED lighting in the cargo area. Highly customizable, this machine can fulfill whatever your needs may be!Find refuge in the spacious Transit cabin that has been thoughtfully designed with a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air-conditioning, and a nice sound system with an auxiliary audio jack among other amenities.You'll drive confidently knowing that your Ford Transit Van is equipped with safety features such as a rear-view camera, stability control, frontal airbags, front side-impact airbags and anti-lock brakes. Ready to tackle your biggest ideas, our Transit will make an excellent partner for work or play! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CM4HKB55850
Stock: 1952C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 64,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,257$1,921 Below Market
Olathe Ford Lincoln - Olathe / Kansas
2017 Ford Transit-150 Oxford White RWD 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Brake assist, Driver Front Passenger-Side Front Airbags, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Safety Canopy Side-Curtain Airbags, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Hubcaps, Medium Roof. Odometer is 6023 miles below market average!With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every new vehicle upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices! ..... Call our Internet Specialists to schedule a test drive! (913) 782-0881. Olathe Ford Lincoln is Home to the World's Happiest Customers!Stickers prepared by Dealer Specialties, at the request of the Dealer solely for his and its conveniences and this Dealership make no representations, expressed or implied to any actual or perspective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of the vehicle. Dealer will not honor pricing errors displayed here. Pricing does not include administrative fee of $399.00. All subject to management approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYE2CM0HKB37390
Stock: CB0701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 15,583 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$48,495
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
9/NINE PASSENGER LUXURY VAN!!3.5L ECOBOOST, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, TV/DVD, SECOND ROW BUCKET SEATS, THIRD ROW BUCKET SEATING, POWER SOFA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, JBL SURROUND SOUND, SAMSUNG TV, VACUUM SYSTEM, KEYLESS REMOTE, XM RADIO, RUNNING BOARDS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, REVERSE SENSORS, REAR DEFROST, TEMPERATURE GAUGE, COMPASS GAUGE, REVERSE CAMERA, FLOOR MATS, POWER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, REAR WINDOW BLINDS, MICHELIN LTX MS/2 LT225/75/R16 TIRES, FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 36,000 MILES! FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES!Call 1-888-LENZ-TRUCK TODAY! VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 600 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.***If you live far away or close to us we make it our promise to make sure you are a happy customer before, during, and after the sale! If you have a trade in you can use our Trade/Sell Your Truck button on our website to get a guaranteed offer instantly online! If you are looking for financing Lenz Truck Center can help! We have on the spot financing! Bad Credit or Good we will work with our 25 banks and credit unions to get you approved and for a great rate! Our selection is unmatched in the industry with more high quality used trucks than anyone in the world. Our one, and only, dealership is conveniently located three blocks east of Highway 41 using the Military Road Exit #98 here in Fond du Lac, WI. All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States using our in-house shipping department. Lenz Truck Center has been in business and family owned for over 30 years. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! DISCLAIMER: Dealer Shall in no way be held liable for any errors or omissions to be found on these web pages. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate, however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYE9ZG7HKA26233
Stock: F16851RR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2017
- 47,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995$534 Below Market
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -250 CARGO VAN! AUTOMATIC, 6CYL, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM2HKA18035
Stock: 17371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 3,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CGXHKA30443
Stock: 19332119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,398$2,444 Below Market
Olathe Ford Lincoln - Olathe / Kansas
2017 Ford Transit-150 Oxford White RWD 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Brake assist, Driver Front Passenger-Side Front Airbags, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Safety Canopy Side-Curtain Airbags, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Hubcaps. Odometer is 11652 miles below market average!With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every new vehicle upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices! ..... Call our Internet Specialists to schedule a test drive! (913) 782-0881. Olathe Ford Lincoln is Home to the World's Happiest Customers!Stickers prepared by Dealer Specialties, at the request of the Dealer solely for his and its conveniences and this Dealership make no representations, expressed or implied to any actual or perspective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of the vehicle. Dealer will not honor pricing errors displayed here. Pricing does not include administrative fee of $399.00. All subject to management approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYE2CM5HKB57067
Stock: CB0708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 82,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,997$1,878 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2017 Ford Transit Van 3dr T-150 148 Med Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYE2CM9HKA04398
Stock: # W6141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 2,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**3.5 ECOBOOST V6 TWIN TURBO GAS**DUALLY**HIGH ROOF**CARGO PARTITION**EXTENDED**CARGO VAN**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Dually, **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4 Front Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Cruise Control w/Message Center, Dual rear wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Ford Transit 350 High Roof RWD Dually Extended Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWS4XGXHKA71866
Stock: 31540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 6,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,998
A-1 Auto Wholesale - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CM2HKA54029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,443$1,787 Below Market
Dick Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Harrisonburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR1ZM2HKA77764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**3.5L V6 ECOBOOST**EXTENDED**HIGHROOF**CARGO**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Ford Transit-350 Base 3D High Roof Extended Cargo Van RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBW3XG5HKA14861
Stock: 32365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 40,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,495
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGEST SELECTION OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUT FREE *MEMBER FOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN 2017 FORD TRANSIT CARGO VAN, PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUST THE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU. I HAVE DRIVEN THIS VEHICLE PERSONAL AND IT DRIVES LIKE A DREAM.2017 FORD TRANSIT CARGO VAN, HAS HAD ONE PREVIOUS OWNER WITH A LONG SERVICE HISTORY. THE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN AND THE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLY DETAILED. THE BACK IS VERY ROOMY GREAT FOR WORK TOOLS OR CAMPING EQUIPMENTS, PERFECT FOR WORK VAN OR FAMILY OUTING. EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCH AS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, WITH A LOT MORE FOR YOU TO DISCOVER. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, LEESBURG, VA 20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU BETTER EACH TIME. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. FOR GREAT DEALS CALL AUTO MEMBER AT 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR2CM2HKA72482
Stock: DC119603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
